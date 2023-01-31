Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Colorado Couple Come Across a Bull Elk Standing in the Road. Man Asks it 'You Wanna Go, Bud?' & Elk Pops TireZack LoveParshall, CO
Outdoorsy boutique hotel coming to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik
The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
Moo-Yah: Cow Rescued After Falling Through Frozen Colorado Pond
South of Erie and north of Lafayette, Colorado, there lies a pond. On a cold January day in 2023, a cow decided to go for a walk on that pond that was frozen, but not quite frozen enough. Technically, it's a reservoir in Boulder County that this cow fell into,...
Police Need Your Help to Solve a Fort Collins Road Rage Case
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking the public to help solve a road rage case. According to a Friday (Jan. 27) Facebook post from LCSO, the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 when deputies received a call about a situation near Donella Court and South Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
Fort Collins Police Befriend Lost Stuffed Bunny and Win Internet’s Hearts
It's amazing how the small things can bring so many smiles. Fort Collins Police Services shared out a photo of a bunny they found and they'd taken care of it, while waiting for its owner to come forward,. When there are stories in the news about police acting poorly, here...
Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close
Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike
Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind
In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins
The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
Data Says Boulder People Are Smarter Than People in Fort Collins
I don't think I can get on board with this idea, frankly. As someone who's lived in both Boulder and Fort Collins over the course of my lifetime, I refuse to believe that people in Boulder are smarter than people in Fort Collins. Couldn't it be a tie?. To be...
Pleased to ‘Mead’ You: Loveland Welcomes New Meadery to Downtown
If you've been looking for an alternative when it comes to going out in Downtown Loveland, take a stroll along Washington between 4th and 5th Streets. MeadKrieger Meadery and Wine Cellar has landed their Norse ways to bring people together. It's great to see this location finally get some "life" to it, after just sitting empty for many years.
Windsor’s Taco Bell Off Main Street Seized and Now Closed
If you're thinking about going to the Windsor Taco Bell to get a Baja Blast and a Crunchwrap, you're going to have to drive a bit further as Windsor's Taco Bell at 101 12th Street has closed. Not only has the Windsor Taco Bell location closed, but it also appears...
Say Goodbye to this Fort Collins Sandwich Shop – It’s Toast
Sandwich lovers were saddened to learn about the recent closure of a popular lunch spot located in mid-town Fort Collins. According to the restaurant's official website, as of January 2023, the Schlotzsky's at 4212 South College Avenue has permanently closed up shop. The counter-serve chain was known for serving specialty...
The Budweiser Events Center No More? New Name Coming This Fall
For over two decades in Loveland, Colorado, the Budweiser Events Center has been home to thousands of local events in Northern Colorado. A huge change is coming this fall and what we've always known as the Budweiser Events Center, will be no more. Budweiser Events Center No More?. Can you...
Fun Fact: CSU Has a Student Run and Operated Butcher shop
When it comes to buying meat, you might think to get your selection at your local grocery store. Did you know there is another option? It's not where you might think. Colorado State University does in fact have its very own butcher shop where you can purchase meat products from. The butcher shop, Ram Country Meats, is located on campus at Colorado State University at 350 West Pitkin Street in Fort Collins. A wide selection of meat, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken can be purchased by the public at the student ran and operated butcher shop.
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot
Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
Greeley Police Department Responds After Arrest Video Goes Viral on Social Media
The Greeley Police Department (GPD) has responded to arrest footage making the rounds in Northern Colorado. The video in question went viral on social media, and on Monday (Jan. 30), FOX31 aired a report featuring the footage, which shows GPD officers using force on a man during an arrest gone awry.
