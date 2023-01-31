ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Lake, CO

Power 102.9 NoCo

Denver Zoo Mourning the Loss of Spock, a 14-Year-Old Dik-Dik

The Denver Zoo is in mourning following the loss of Spock, a 14-year-old Kirk's dik-dik. The Zoo announced Spock's death in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) Facebook post, revealing that, after noticing severe changes in the animal's behavior, Spock's care team took him to the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, where they learned that he had metastatic cancer and end-stage liver failure.
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Eagle Watch & Gala to Help NoCo Birds This Month

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's Executive Director, Carin Avila, about the upcoming eagle watch and the 30th Annual Gala & Auction to help raptors in Northern Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program's (RMRP) 30th Annual Gala and Auction will be held at...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close

Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
LOVELAND, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike

Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Colorado’s Self-Driving Lawnmower will Blow Your Mind

In this day and age, technology continuously advances and, more times than others makes our lives easier. That is certainly the case with a Colorado company's invention - the long-awaited self-driving lawnmower. Colorado Company Invents Self-Driving Lawnmower. The company that created this futuristic self-driving mower is known as Scythe Robotics...
COLORADO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Website Will Show You the Affects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Fun Fact: CSU Has a Student Run and Operated Butcher shop

When it comes to buying meat, you might think to get your selection at your local grocery store. Did you know there is another option? It's not where you might think. Colorado State University does in fact have its very own butcher shop where you can purchase meat products from. The butcher shop, Ram Country Meats, is located on campus at Colorado State University at 350 West Pitkin Street in Fort Collins. A wide selection of meat, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken can be purchased by the public at the student ran and operated butcher shop.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

