Scott Franklin Joining House Veterans Affairs Committee

Starting his second term in the U.S. House, U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Fla., announced he will serve on a second new committee.

Last week, Franklin announced he was joining the U.S. House Appropriations Committee. Last week, Franklin said he was also joining the U.S. House Veterans Affairs Committee.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee,” Franklin said. “Our veterans deserve strong advocates in Congress who will work every day to ensure they receive the benefits they earned. As a veteran myself, I look forward to serving my brothers and sisters in arms, especially those who live in Florida’s 18th Congressional District.”

In 2020, Franklin defeated then-U.S. Rep. Ross Spano, R-Fla., in the primary before winning a seat in Congress. Franklin represents all of DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry Counties and parts of Collier and Polk Counties.