valdostatoday.com
N. Oak Street closure to impact VSU campus
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is cautioning drivers of closed and alternate routes due to repairs around VSU. The city of Valdosta is making needed sewer repairs along a stretch of N. Oak Street beginning on February 1, 2023, and it will impact traffic around Valdosta State University. The repairs are along One Mile Branch (Creek), which runs through VSU’s campus.
grayssportingjournal.com
In the Home of the Long-Leaf Pine
Long-leaf pine, for which Georgia is famous. Just back from a few days on a plantation outside Thomasville, Georgia, spiritual and actual home of the modern-day wild bobwhite quail. Would that I could report great success on my part, shooting at the little devils, but in the absence of that, I’ll try a general description, with a few little-known facts.
valdostatoday.com
QuickTrip to open new Travel Center in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – QuikTrip convenience retailers announces the opening of a new remote Travel Center expansion to Valdosta, Georgia. QuikTrip (QT), one of the nation’s leading convenience and gasoline retailers, announced the opening of a new remote Travel Center in Valdosta, Ga. After opening 11 new Travel Centers in 2022, the retailer will continue to expand throughout 2023 with new locations across the country.
uga.edu
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year's Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences...
15-year-old killed, 16-year-old critical after boys fall from moving vehicle on fishing trip
A 15-year-old Georgia boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was critically injured after they fell out of a vehicle they were riding on top of while on a fishing trip.
WALB 10
Thomasville semi truck crash under investigation
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two semitrailer trucks in Thomasville were involved in an accident on Thursday. One truck was traveling west on Georgia 111 and crossed onto Highway 19, directly in front of the second truck, a fully loaded semi. The second truck was traveling south when the semis collided...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hahira, Georgia
No one knows exactly where Hahira [pronounced hay-HI-ra] got its name, but it was incorporated in 1891. One source states that it was named for a plantation, which the owner named for Hairaairee, a village in West Africa. No such place name can be found in Africa today, but it is very close to Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, actually located in eastern Africa. Another legend maintains Hahira derived its unusual name from Hahiroth, a biblical place name.
Thomasville honors Levi Knop with Live Like Levi tournament
Levi Knop was born December 11th, 2000 in Thomasville, Georgia. He had a love for baseball and a smile that would light up a field.
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
WCTV
Remains of man missing since 2018 found in Suwannee County
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of a Florida man who has been missing for several years has finally gotten an answer as to where he has been. On Thursday, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that human remains found in early December belong to John Frank Carlisle, who was 40 years old when he vanished in 2018.
WALB 10
Dreams turn into reality for new Tifton business
Americus summit aims at preventing community gun violence. Bishop secures $500K for Seminole Co. broadband internet expansion.
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
Valdosta State filled several needs on National Signing Day
Valdosta State football coach Tremaine Jackson said 27 kids were signed on National Signing Day, but the Blazers hit the transfer portal and the Junior College ranks hard in January, signing 33 men.
WALB 10
Doerun standoff situation ends peacefully
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff situation that happened early Thursday afternoon in Doerun has ended peacefully, according to officials. The suspect at the center of the standoff, later identified as Jerry Smith, 47, is in custody. The standoff happened in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street. The standoff stemmed...
riverbendnews.org
Woman arrested during Suwannee Middle School altercation
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at about 12:30 p.m., School Resource Deputy (SRD) Rick Collins responded to a fight in progress near the Silas Drive exit gate at Suwannee Middle School (SMS). According to the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office report, upon arrival, SRD Collins observed a SMS Security Guard attempting to restrain a female student. The SMS security guard escorted her to a female relative parked on Silas Drive, Kristina Lee Weatherspoon. During this time, the victim left SMS property on foot, walking eastbound on Silas Drive. The female student was placed in the front seat of Weatherspoon’s vehicle, and was told to her take home. As Weatherspoon began pulling her vehicle away, SRD Collins heard Weatherspoon state, "I'm taking you right up here," and drove off in the same direction the juvenile victim had walked. Fearing a second altercation would take place, SRD Collins headed east on Silas Drive. As soon as he exited SMS property, he observed Weatherspoon’s vehicle pulled over on Silas Drive and a large crowd that appeared to be gathered around a second altercation. As SRD Collins approached, the crowd dispersed, and he escorted the victim to his golf cart.
valdostatoday.com
LHS announces 2023 STAR student, teacher
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School congratulates the 2023 Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program honorees. Lowndes High School is pleased to announce Clark Rodgers has been named the 2023 STAR Student. The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest-achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.
douglasnow.com
Wrong tag on vehicle leads to traffic stop, cocaine arrest
Joseph James Miller, 42, of Douglas, was recently arrested after he admitted to being in possession of an illegal substance he identified as molly. However, detectives with the Coffee County Drug Unit tested the drugs, which showed a positive result for cocaine. An incident report states that on January 21,...
WALB 10
VPD: 18-year-old charged in armed robbery over gaming console
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old was charged in connection to a Thursday armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Shortly before 3 p.m., Valdosta police responded to a 400 block of Connell Road about a man being robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police they met...
douglasnow.com
Douglas man arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into ex's home, hitting her while she slept
A man is now in custody on two charges following an alleged domestic dispute, with one of the offenses carrying a life sentence if convicted. The suspect, Perry Forest, allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and began punching her while she was asleep. According to a report obtained...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta men arrest for stealing a PS5
VALDOSTA – Two men from Valdosta were arrested for armed robbery of a PlayStation 5 from a local victim through Facebook Marketplace. Arrested 1: Marquavious Simpson, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Tyeshawn Kenneth Jackson, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident.
