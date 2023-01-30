Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
wisportsheroics.com
(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment
The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
madcitysportszone.com
Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
wortfm.org
Jimmy the Groundhog Expects More Winter
Six more weeks of winter are in store, according to Sun Prairie’s resident prognosticator. Jimmy the Groundhog and Mayor Paul Esser unveiled the prediction Thursday morning at the 75th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony. WORT Reporter Christopher Cartwright headed down to Sun Prairie to capture some of...
Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want?
It was remarkable to watch Republican legislators sit on their hands and scowl as Gov. Tony Evers delivered his assessment in last week’s State of the State address that Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape in state history, with a record-breaking budget surplus and record high employment. They actually looked mad about it. Evers […] The post Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WDIO-TV
Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR
The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
wortfm.org
The Dark Art (and Money) of Financing Elections
What does it cost to run a gubernatorial election in Wisconsin? About $164 million for the 2022 election, which smashed the previous record set in 2018. The upcoming State of Wisconsin Supreme Court election promises to make a run at its own spending record. Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, joins host Tony Castañeda of the Thursday morning 8 O’Clock Buzz to discuss the extensive influence of outside money on local elections. Matt explained that the outcome of the State Supreme Court election could have huge impacts on fair maps for future elections.
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
wortfm.org
Victor Toniolo Running in District 12 Primary Election
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing
(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
wortfm.org
Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm
Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
FOX 28 Spokane
Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
