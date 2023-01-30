ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
The Daily Yonder

Interview: Engaging High School Students with America’s Complicated History

Patsy Alderson preserves Wisconsin’s rural life by collecting stories and through her paintings of its landscapes and structures. Her husband, Kevin, joined her conservation efforts when he retired from teaching public school. Together, they are lifelong educators, and Kevin’s 30-year tenure teaching middle- and high-school history add to their credentials as stewards for their region’s history. Committed to uncovering and safeguarding the racial and ethnic diversity of rural Wisconsin, the Aldersons offer educational community programs to ensure that our inheritance with diverse American experiences isn’t lost.
dodgecountypionier.com

She Lived in a Wigwam

She Lived in a Wigwam evidence of wigwams are buried and decayed in dirt, there are still people living who caught the last vestiges of Native American life in Wisconsin as it was in the 1800s. Misco sits at her home in the Town of Georgetown in March of 2022. She is holding the postcard accompanying this story, which she validated as a credible example to the one she lived in during the 1930s.
US 104.9

Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin

Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
wisportsheroics.com

(BREAKING) Wisconsin Badgers Get Massive Re-Commitment

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to get better and better. The Luke Fickell era in Madison has taken off and there seems to be no end in sight (in a good way). Today the Badgers received incredible news; they got back one of their massive commitments who had previously de-committed. Jamel Howard re-opened his commitment in November following the firing of former head coach Paul Chryst. He then picked up scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (FL), LSU, and Ole Miss, while also entertaining a prior offer from Illinois. Today he re-committed to the Wisconsin Badgers.
madcitysportszone.com

Waunakee tight end commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has added a second tight end to its 2024 recruiting class. Two days after 4-star recruit Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers, it was 3-star recruit Rob Booker’s (Waunakee, Wis.) turn to join new coach Luke Fickell. Booker had been offered a scholarship by the previous...
wortfm.org

Jimmy the Groundhog Expects More Winter

Six more weeks of winter are in store, according to Sun Prairie’s resident prognosticator. Jimmy the Groundhog and Mayor Paul Esser unveiled the prediction Thursday morning at the 75th Annual Sun Prairie Groundhog Day Prognostication ceremony. WORT Reporter Christopher Cartwright headed down to Sun Prairie to capture some of...
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want?

It was remarkable to watch Republican legislators sit on their hands and scowl as Gov. Tony Evers delivered his assessment in last week’s State of the State address that Wisconsin is in the best fiscal shape in state history, with a record-breaking budget surplus and record high employment. They actually looked mad about it. Evers […] The post Wisconsin budget debate: What kind of state do we want? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WDIO-TV

Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
wortfm.org

The Dark Art (and Money) of Financing Elections

What does it cost to run a gubernatorial election in Wisconsin? About $164 million for the 2022 election, which smashed the previous record set in 2018. The upcoming State of Wisconsin Supreme Court election promises to make a run at its own spending record. Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, joins host Tony Castañeda of the Thursday morning 8 O’Clock Buzz to discuss the extensive influence of outside money on local elections. Matt explained that the outcome of the State Supreme Court election could have huge impacts on fair maps for future elections.
wortfm.org

Victor Toniolo Running in District 12 Primary Election

We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election tonight by heading to District 12, on the northeast side of Madison. Home to the Dane County Regional Airport and the future site of the Madison Public Market, this February there will be five candidates on the ballot looking to make it to the general election to serve the district.
wearegreenbay.com

‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing

(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
wortfm.org

Low-Salt Roads: UW Madison Criticized for Salt Use After Snow Storm

Around nine inches of snow fell on Madison last weekend, and some roads around the city are still snow covered, though by now it’s been packed down and cleared. That’s because the city decided not to salt most of the city’s roadways, and instead plowed and spread sand so cars could still drive through city streets.
FOX 28 Spokane

Federal judge allows lawsuit against Rittenhouse to proceed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that resulted in his son’s death. He alleged that Rittenhouse conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed.
