Bowling Posts Three Wins On Day One At SWAC Roundup 2
D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won three matches on day one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Roundup 2 at Cypress Lanes. Competing in the traditional team format, the Lady Tigers won their first two matches of the day over Grambling (876-685) and Florida A&M (928-898). Following a close loss to Southern (815-831), JSU responded with a close win over Prairie View (897-877). Jackson St. closed the day with a close loss to Alabama State (929-947).
Hill Named SWAC Preseason Second Team Pitcher, JSU Predicted to Finish Second in the Eastern Division
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.| Jackson State's Takiya Hill was named to the 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Softball Preseason Second Team as a pitcher, the conference announced Thursday afternoon. The Tigers are also predicted to finish second in the eastern division. Jackson State pitcher Takiya Hill started in 23 games for Jackson...
JSU to Host Mississippi Valley State Saturday Afternoon
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State women's basketball team is set to host Mississippi Valley State Saturday afternoon at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. Jackson State (11-8, 8-1 SWAC) defeated Southern University 64-57 on the road Monday evening in a hard-fought battle....
Jackson State Announces 2023 Softball Schedule
JACKSON, Miss.| Jackson State head softball coach, Kevin Montgomery announced the 2023 softball schedule Thursday. The schedule includes 42 games featuring 12 non-conference opponents. Jackson State ended its 2022 campaign 24-27 overall and 12-12 in conference. The Tigers fell just short of Alabama State in the SWAC Semifinals at the...
Jackson State Return To The Hardwood Against Mississippi Valley
JACKSON, MS- Jackson State men's basketball returns to Jackson as they host Mississippi Valley Saturday, Feb. 4th, at 5:30 p.m. Date/Time: Saturday, February 4 / 5:30 p.m. Arena: Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. Watch: JSU Sports Network. Listen: WOAD 1300 AM | 103.5 FM. Jackson State men's basketball...
Football Staff Announced
New Jackson State University football coach T. C. Taylor has officially named his inaugural staff for the football program. Staying with the program is Otis Riddley, who is now Assistant Head Coach / Tight Ends, Jeff Weeks is now Senior Defensive Analyst / Special Teams, and Brandon Morton is now the running backs coach.
2023 Football Schedule Announced; Season Tickets On Sale
The 2023 Jackson State University football schedule was announced Wednesday as the two-time defending Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions begin a new chapter in the storied legacy of the program. New Head Coach T.C. Taylor, the 22nd head coach in JSU football history, takes the reigns of his alma mater with...
