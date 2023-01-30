D'IBERVILLE, Miss. – The Jackson State University bowling team won three matches on day one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Roundup 2 at Cypress Lanes. Competing in the traditional team format, the Lady Tigers won their first two matches of the day over Grambling (876-685) and Florida A&M (928-898). Following a close loss to Southern (815-831), JSU responded with a close win over Prairie View (897-877). Jackson St. closed the day with a close loss to Alabama State (929-947).

JACKSON, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO