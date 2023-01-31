ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
HAYDEN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday

SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY

MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location

SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope

Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID

