Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crumbl Cookies opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
inlander.com
SPD Chief Meidl got chided by city HR for Facebook comments defending officers against false claim
To say it was a volatile moment was an understatement. It was June 2020, one week after Spokane's George Floyd protest turned destructive. Windows of some downtown businesses had been broken. Police had declared a riot and lobbed tear gas. Both the police and the protesters were on edge. It...
KXLY
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
KXLY
'Just rough on us': Spokane Fire Department hiring more firefighters to meet demand
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Firefighters and paramedics of the Spokane Fire Department work long hours, and even days at a time. With more overtime than ever, it's affecting safety in Spokane. Lt. David Swoboda is a paramedic with the Spokane Fire Department. One of his worst days on the job was...
'You are evil people' | Neighbor of Airway Heights couple accused of murdering young girl speaks out
CHENEY, Wash. — KREM 2 is learning more about the Airway Heights couple accused of murdering a young girl and hiding her body inside their house for months. Before the couple moved to Airway Heights, they lived right below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex. "They got evicted...
KXLY
Man accused of killing father arrested in Sandpoint
SANDPOINT, Idaho -- A man was arrested in Sandpoint on Sunday morning and is being charged with the murder of his father. The Sandpoint Police Department received a call for a welfare check at 1905 Browning Way near South Lincoln Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Sunday. According to police,...
KXLY
Restaurant Week menus to be revealed Tuesday
SPOKANE, WA -- It's that time of year again! Inlander Restaurant Week returns starting February 23 through March 4. On Tuesday, February 7, the three-course menus will be released highlighting 112 restaurants across the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene region.
Spokane city leaders hold press conference on progress of clearing out I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city leaders held a press conference Wednesday about the shrinking homeless encampment on WSDOT property and how the Right-Of-Way initiative plan helped in these efforts. Last summer, the city submitted a plan to the state on how it would get people out of the encampment...
pullmanradio.com
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
KXLY
MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location
SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
ifiberone.com
Last Boeing 747 leaves message in skies above Moses Lake, Ephrata, Connell, Ritzville and Othello during its delivery flight
EVERETT - You could call it another 'crowning achievement' for the so-called 'Queen of the Skies.'. This week, during its delivery flight to Cincinnati, the last Boeing 747 left a message in the skies over Moses Lake via a virtual flight path on Wednesday morning at around 9 a.m. The...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane leaders say end is in sight for Camp Hope
Spokane leaders say the end is now in sight for Camp Hope. Two legal battles between local governments, the state, and residents have been resolved. The camp’s physical footprint is also shrinking as abandoned tents and belongings are cleared and people move into alternate housing options. According to a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Comments / 3