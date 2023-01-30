ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
iheart.com

Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
People

Family Searching for Answers After N.Y. Lawyer, 38, Is Killed While Traveling in Chile

Eric E. Garvin was confirmed dead about a week after he was last seen traveling in Santiago, Chile A beloved New York City lawyer was shot dead while traveling in Chile and now his family is pleading for answers. The parents of 38-year-old Eric E. Garvin said he went missing on Jan. 14 during his visit to Santiago, the country's capital city. Little did they know, on Jan. 21, they'd receive the tragic news that their son was found by local police in a hospital morgue. "This is the darkest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Benjamin Bocio Richardson Spotted In A Dominican Batey

As OK! previously reported Benjamin Bocio Richardson is becoming a worldwide celebrity in his own right! You don't have to be a big fan of human rights or health issues to know who Benjamin Bocio Richardson is.The 26-year-old is now called the face of global health. Benjamin Bocio Richardson grew up in a service-minded household thanks to his two parents, who served as medical workers in the Dominican public health system. Benjamin still keeps a low profile, only being spotted on rare outings. Benjamin is a dental student at Boston University and has been seen walking around Boston University Medical...
BOSTON, MA
Indy100

Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest

A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
WHAS 11

BTS' Jin Wins Military Talent Show, Gets Vacation Day as Prize

A soldier with some serious stage skills. BTS bandmate Jin recently won a military talent show in South Korea and earned himself some well-deserved free time. Jin -- who just completed five weeks of basic training in the South Korean military earlier this month -- was reportedly part of a team that took first place in the talent show.
WHAS 11

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss stars in ad campaign released after his death

NEW YORK — An ad campaign for a special collaboration between Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a posthumous tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late choreographer and longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Boss was a longtime friend of Ouigi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus' founder...
NEW YORK STATE

