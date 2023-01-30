Read full article on original website
Related
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
iheart.com
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico
An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Woman Walks Out of Airport After Discovering That Her Husband ‘Secretly’ Invited His Mother to Join Them on Their Trip
Many women have shared the same story; namely, they struggle to get along with their mother-in-law. As for the woman in the following story, she found herself planning a two-week getaway with just her husband. But when she got to the airport with her hubby, she saw her mother-in-law was packed and ready to go with them too.
Family Searching for Answers After N.Y. Lawyer, 38, Is Killed While Traveling in Chile
Eric E. Garvin was confirmed dead about a week after he was last seen traveling in Santiago, Chile A beloved New York City lawyer was shot dead while traveling in Chile and now his family is pleading for answers. The parents of 38-year-old Eric E. Garvin said he went missing on Jan. 14 during his visit to Santiago, the country's capital city. Little did they know, on Jan. 21, they'd receive the tragic news that their son was found by local police in a hospital morgue. "This is the darkest...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are caught arguing while Marc Anthony's wedding was taking place
While Marc Anthony and Nidia Ferreira's wedding was taking place, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could be seen having a heated argument while wearing ball gowns at the premiere of the new JLO movie.
Moment Polish tourist is beaten after he scaled ancient Mayan temple in Mexico
Pawel Tomasz, of Poland, was arrested for trekking up the Temple of Kukulcán in Yucatán, Mexico, on Saturday. He was fined about $263 and forced to deleted photos he took to post on social media.
americanmilitarynews.com
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Mexico zoo director allegedly killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party
“This put the health of the people who ate them at risk, because these animals were not fit for human consumption.”
WHAS 11
Julia Fox Discusses Her Net Worth, Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Bigger Apartment After Viral Tour
Julia Fox is setting the record straight. After a tour of her modest New York City apartment went viral, the 32-year-old actress took to TikTok to address fan questions about her net worth and living situation. While some reports circulated that Fox is worth upward of $30 million, she denied...
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Spends Time With Janelle's Kids Amid Kody Split, Abuse Allegations
Meri Brown may no longer be married to Kody Brown, but that isn't stopping the Sister Wives star from spending time with some of his kids. Meri took to Instagram early Wednesday morning to share a selfie with Hunter and Logan Brown, the sons of Kody and his estranged wife, Janelle Brown.
Benjamin Bocio Richardson Spotted In A Dominican Batey
As OK! previously reported Benjamin Bocio Richardson is becoming a worldwide celebrity in his own right! You don't have to be a big fan of human rights or health issues to know who Benjamin Bocio Richardson is.The 26-year-old is now called the face of global health. Benjamin Bocio Richardson grew up in a service-minded household thanks to his two parents, who served as medical workers in the Dominican public health system. Benjamin still keeps a low profile, only being spotted on rare outings. Benjamin is a dental student at Boston University and has been seen walking around Boston University Medical...
Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest
A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
WHAS 11
BTS' Jin Wins Military Talent Show, Gets Vacation Day as Prize
A soldier with some serious stage skills. BTS bandmate Jin recently won a military talent show in South Korea and earned himself some well-deserved free time. Jin -- who just completed five weeks of basic training in the South Korean military earlier this month -- was reportedly part of a team that took first place in the talent show.
WHAS 11
'True Lies': Harry and Helen Tasker Are Caught in a Bind in First Look at CBS Reboot (Exclusive)
A new True Lies is coming to CBS, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming TV adaptation. Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga play married couple Harry and Helen Tasker in the upcoming comedy-action series, inspired by the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger-Jamie Lee Curtis film by director James Cameron.
Brazilian volleyball champion suspended by team after asking fans if they would shoot President Lula
Brazilian volleyball player Wallace da Souza was suspended indefinitely by his team, Sada Cruzeiro Volei, after he shared a social media post asking followers if anyone would shoot President Lula.
WHAS 11
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss stars in ad campaign released after his death
NEW YORK — An ad campaign for a special collaboration between Gap and menswear brand The Brooklyn Circus features a posthumous tribute to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the late choreographer and longtime DJ for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." Boss was a longtime friend of Ouigi Theodore, The Brooklyn Circus' founder...
Comments / 0