ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Police now say no evidence of planned big Hollywood shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police on Thursday said there isn't any evidence that a mass shooting was planned by a man who stockpiled guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment. Braxton Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly made violent threats to security staff at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Recording: Wife told police mentally ill husband had gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police in Culver City, California, released body camera footage Thursday showing events before officers shot an unarmed man diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in the back last year, including audio recordings of his estranged wife telling police he was armed and dangerous. In the footage, officers...
CULVER CITY, CA
SFGate

Widow's suit: Unarmed mentally ill husband shot in back

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California widow whose husband was suffering from a mental health crisis when she called a nonemergency number for help last year sued Culver City police Tuesday, alleging they shot her unarmed husband in the back as he was running from officers. Adriana Medina filed...
CULVER CITY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy