Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls basketball topples Boonville in Southern Boone Classic
Hickman girls basketball picked up its first win in the Southern Boone Classic, beating Boonville 64-32 in its Pool A game Tuesday in Ashland. The Kewpies will have to compete again in pool play at 4 p.m. Wednesday against St. Elizabeth, which picked up a victory over Boonville on Monday.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman girls swimming wins 2023 CMAC Championship
Hickman girls swimming won the 2023 Central Missouri Athletics Conference team championship Thursday night in Columbia. The Kewpies secured first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Hickman’s Sophie Ragsdell and Ellie Eastman also finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, respectively.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri snaps six-game losing skid behind blistering offensive performance
As the clock ticked below five seconds to go in the first quarter, Tigers point guard Mama Dembele fired a pass to Sara-Rose Smith. Smith, who entered the game as just a 17.6% shooter from beyond the arc, faked a drive to the basket and got her defender to bite, stepped back and drilled a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded before shouting back at a raucous and energized Missouri bench.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens basketball wins second straight
Stephens College basketball picked up its second straight win after defeating William Woods 70-65 on Thursday evening in Fulton. Stephens (14-6, 9-5 American Midwest Conference) continued its impressive run of play, as Marveen Ross scored a team-high 23 points and added three steals. Allison Moore and Tashawn Ducker scored 19 and 10 points, respectively. Arthel Massaquoi added nine points and nine rebounds.
Columbia Missourian
Elam matchup highlights Tigers trip to Oklahoma
No. 8 Missouri wrestling will take on Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday at McCasland Field House in Norman, Oklahoma. Led by No. 1-ranked Keegan O’Toole in the 165-pound weight class, MU (6-2, 5-0 Big 12) has rolled through Big 12 competition to this point. O’Toole is coming off a victory over Wyoming’s Cole Moody.
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics looks for top-10 victory against Kentucky
A gold rush will fill the Hearnes Center as No. 14 Missouri gymnastics hosts No. 10 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Friday. MU fans are encouraged to wear gold when the conference foes face off on the SEC Network. Kentucky is coming off its season-best team score of 197.825 in a...
Columbia Missourian
MU spring game scheduled for March 18
Missouri football’s spring game is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 18, MU director of player development Atiyyah Ellison announced Thursday via Twitter. The intrasquad game is preceded by an open practice March 17. The practice and game are an opportunity for fans to get an early look at the...
Columbia Missourian
Starkville trip provides Quad 1 opportunity for Missouri
Missouri men’s basketball’s prolific offense will clash with another top defensive squad when it travels to face Mississippi State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Mississippi State (14-8, 2-7 SEC) has held teams to 59 points per game, ranking eighth-best in Division I. The...
Columbia Missourian
Carter snaps out of slump with impressive showing in win over LSU
On any given night, on the highest-scoring Missouri team of the millennium, any Tiger can contribute. Kobe Brown is no doubt the likely candidate — he scored 26 against LSU on Wednesday — but it’s just a matter of who adds to the scoring alongside him. After...
Columbia Missourian
Jefferson City snaps Rock Bridge boys basketball's five-game winning streak
Jefferson City boys basketball edged out Central Missouri Activities Conference rival Rock Bridge 62-55 to snap a five-game winning streak Tuesday in Columbia. Rock Bridge (13-4, 1-1 CMAC) started the game positively, taking control early in the post as senior Kanyon Hummel scoring all of his eight points of the first quarter in the paint.
Columbia Missourian
Brown keys MU's wire-to-wire win
From the opening tip, Missouri’s offense overpowered an LSU team that has struggled in 2023. Missouri handed LSU its ninth straight loss Wednesday night at Mizzou Arena, relying on its fast pace and controlling the tempo at both ends against a squad that came in allowing just 66.6 points per game.
krcgtv.com
Area athletes make college plans on National Signing Day
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Several Blair Oaks Falcons will continue their football careers in northern Missouri. Dylan Hair, Adam Hall and Wyatt Bonnett all signed letters of intent with Truman State on Wednesday. They'll join four other Blair Oaks graduates on the Truman State roster. The former Falcons will have...
Columbia Missourian
Takeaways from Missouri's win over LSU
Missouri improved to 5-4 in Southeastern Conference play Wednesday after an 87-77 win over LSU at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers set the tone early and led wire-to-wire behind Kobe Brown's 26 points. MU got a productive win ahead of Saturday's road trip to Starkville, Mississippi, for a matchup with Mississippi...
Columbia Missourian
Surging Tigers welcome slumping LSU to Mizzou Arena
Missouri men’s basketball just missed out on being ranked in the AP Top 25 poll after wins over Ole Miss this past Wednesday and then-No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday. The Tigers received 74 voting points — the 26th-most in this week’s poll — ahead of their matchup with LSU at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. The game can be seen on SEC Network.
kjluradio.com
Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated
Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
Missouri Man Catches Record-Breaking 'Blue Sucker' Fish
The catch also potentially broke a world record, in addition to the state record.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
abc17news.com
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Call of the Cryptid: Beaman Monster (gorilla-wolf-coyote thing) of Missouri
What is the Beaman Monster from the Sedalia area of Missouri? It’s another piece of evidence that people can’t get their story straight, but want to create a monster and call it “folklore.” In this case, it’s some extra-blurry Missouri folklore, but folklore nonetheless. Some sources online say it’s shaped like a gorilla, others maintain it looks like a wolf or coyote. So, at best, one might call it a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie, aside from the Beaman Monster, or whatever official scientific name one might assign to a gorilla-wolf-coyote thingie.
