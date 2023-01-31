2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards: Host, Honorees, Date, How To Watch, Where To Get Tickets and More Details

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
musictimes.com
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
musictimes.com
Chris Stapleton 'All American Road Show' Tour 2023: Dates, Venues, Tickets, More!
Chris Stapleton will be back on tour as he is set to embark on an ambitious tour this coming March 2023. Stapleton has invited a plethora of artists for the upcoming show. According to Billboard, he would be joined by a mixture of Americana and country music artists. Margo Price,...
musictimes.com
Beyoncé Renaissance Tour EXTENDED: New Concert Dates Revealed But Not All Fans Can Get Tickets
Chicago, IL - July 23. Live Nation recently issued a statement regarding the newly-added dates, saying Beyoncé's tour has already exceeded the number of available tickets and even though there are second shows in selected cities, not all fans will be successful in securing tickets because "demand drastically exceeds supply."
musictimes.com
Shakira Now 2023: Age, Net Worth+ New Diss Track Dropping on Her and Gerard Pique's Birthday?
Happy birthday Shakira! Happy birthday to her ex, Gerard Pique too! Unfortunately, given their fallout and the recent diss track that Shakira released, it appears that the two would not even exchange cordial birthday greetings. New Diss Track From Shakira?. What Shakira will reprotedly do though is release a new...
purewow.com
Micro Trend Alert: Sheer Dresses Were All the Rage at the Critics’ Choice Awards
The Critics’ Choice Awards red carpet is giving the Golden Globes a run for its money. Last night, celebrities gathered in Los Angeles for the 28th annual CCA ceremony, and they brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet. And if there was one micro trend that emerged from the awards show, it was the abundance of sheer dresses.
musictimes.com
Ozzy Osbourne Net Worth 2023: Wealth of One of World's Biggest Rockers Revealed Amid Tour Retirement
Fans will no longer see Ozzy Osbourne perform live on stage because he announced he was retiring from touring. In addition, the 74-year-old rock singer canceled all of his future performances as he recovers from spinal surgery. The wife of Sharon Osbourne has been dealing with a number of health...
musictimes.com
Vanilla Ice Paints Madonna as 'Desperate' While Legend Prepares for Career-Spanning 'Celebration Tour'
Vanilla Ice claims he turned down Madonna's marriage proposal in the 1990s, partially because he was too young, but also because she included him in her notorious "Sex" book. The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper described the scene on the "Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt" podcast, recalling a spate of sold-out concerts when Madonna was in the audience jamming to songs from his 15x platinum debut album. Even after Madonna came backstage and gave him "the seductive eyes" in his dressing room, Ice found it difficult to believe that she thought he was attractive.
Elle
Beyoncé Strips Down To Silver Bodysuit On A Glistening Horse To Announce Renaissance World Tour
It's the moment we've been waiting almost half a decade for... Beyoncé has finally announced her long-anticipated tour, and she's done it in the most Beyoncé way possible – by stripping down to a super-naked diamanté-covered bodysuit and straddling a silver horse. Yes, really. The singer...
Miles Teller Busts a Move in Bud Light Super Bowl Commercial With His Wife—You're Welcome
The clip offers a 'sneak peak' into life at home with the notoriously private couple.
Jasmine Sanders Rocks Black Strapless Latex Bodysuit and ’90s-Inspired Curls
The SI Swimsuit model channeled Pamela Anderson in 1996’s ‘Barb Wire.’
Selena Gomez Wore a Super On-Trend Accessory to Her Girls Night Out
Like many a celeb before her, Selena Gomez spent her latest girls night at the ultimate spot to see, be seen, and not be bothered: a basketball game. Opting to sit one row back from court-side, the Only Murders In The Building star enjoyed the game while flanked by two friends. They both look super familiar but we couldn't quite place ’em, so if anyone’s got an ID on these gals, let us know.
musictimes.com
Quavo Grammys 2023: Rapper Making BIG Comeback Months After Takeoff’s Death
Quavo has remained silent over the past few months after his Takeoff's death, but it appears that the musician is making a big comeback this month in honor of his good pal. According to Uproxx, the 1/3 of Migos will be one of the performers at this weekend's highly-anticipated Grammy Awards during the show's "In Memoriam" segment. The rapper is expected to perform his tribute song "Without You" together with Maverick City Music, a gospel band.
HipHopDX.com
Jermaine Dupri Takes It Back To The ’80s & ’90s With New ‘Hot Boy’ Hairstyle
Jermaine Dupri made his debut on the music scene just as the ’80s came to an end – and his new hairstyle transports him back to those early days. The So So Def mogul debuted his new “Hot Boy” ‘do on social media on Monday (January 30). “If I ain’t a Hot Boy, then what do you call that?” he asked fans on Twitter alongside images of the new look and matching wardrobe.
musictimes.com
Caroline Polachek NEW Album 2023: Official Tracklist, Collaborators Revealed
It's official! Caroline Polachek just announced the official collaborators and unveiled the tracklist of her highly-anticipated album "Desire, I Want To Turn Into You;" are your favorite artists here?. According to NME, the New York City-born singer recently dropped a new single titled "Blood and Butter" and surprised fans even...
musictimes.com
Doja Cat NEW Album: Rapper’s Next Project Sounds Like ‘Hardcore Punk?’
Doja Cat's first two projects mainly revolved around femininity, especially her second one titled "Hot Pink," and it appears that the musician is heading in a different direction with her new album as she mentioned in a recent interview; is she switching genres?. Two years after dropping her smash record...
musictimes.com
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees Announced: Will Kate Bush Finally Be Inducted?
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has finally unveiled the nominees for its Class of 2023. According to Billboard, the Rock Hall announced, on Feb. 1, 2023, the fifteen acts eligible for induction this year. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2023 Nominees. In a stunning move by the...
Madonna Brings Lady Gaga and Wednesday Dance Together in Viral Video
Madonna, the iconic pop star, has taken to social media to share a dance video that has the internet talking. The 64-year-old artist decided to jump on the latest trend by recreating the Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series, accompanied by Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary.
Ciara Delivers Dramatic Glamour in Hooded Cape Dress & Invisible Heels at Black Music Collective’s Recording Academy Honors Event
You can always count on Ciara to slay a red carpet and she did just that while attending the Recording Academy Honors on Feb. 2. Presented by the Black Music Collective, the annual event was held in celebration of this year’s Grammy Awards. Ciara served edgy glamour at the affair. The “Better Thangs” singer appeared at the Hollywood Palladium in a black velvet gown. The garment featured a loose-fitting hood with a cape that draped delicately over her shoulder. The piece also included a fitted bodice and a pooling train that accentuated around her. To further elevate the moment, the “1, 2...
musictimes.com
Blake Shelton 'The Voice' Replacement: Is Reba McEntire Replacing Him?
Ever since "The Voice" debuted in 2011 in the United States, people have been hooked on the reality singing competition show. The talent that has graced the auditions, the unique format of Blind Auditions, and especially the celebrity coaches have sparked the interest of millions of its viewers around the country.
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Heartbreak: Exes Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Finally Getting Back Together?
Sorry Harry Styles, but it seems like Olivia Wilde is putting her energy into something else now that their relationship is over. The Daily Mail said that the breakdown of their nearly two-year romance appeared to improve her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. According to their insider,...
