Mineral Point, WI

Comments / 0

Fun 104.3

Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled

A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
FORT MADISON, IA
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
WISCONSIN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

The Cougar Conclusion

In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
HILLSBORO, WI
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year

Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
MINNESOTA STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
dodgecountypionier.com

She Lived in a Wigwam

She Lived in a Wigwam evidence of wigwams are buried and decayed in dirt, there are still people living who caught the last vestiges of Native American life in Wisconsin as it was in the 1800s. Misco sits at her home in the Town of Georgetown in March of 2022. She is holding the postcard accompanying this story, which she validated as a credible example to the one she lived in during the 1930s.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fun 104.3

Why Your House Cracks and Pops All Night

The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
MINNESOTA STATE
