Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
Dog left tied to Wisconsin shelter door in the freezing cold
As we get older our stuff tends to grow as well and it’s hard to declutter, especially if it has been handed down to us from loved ones. River Food Pantry assisting Meals on Wheels program after Little John’s temporary closure. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. A Dane...
Over 2.5 Million Pounds Of Meat And Poultry From Iowa Recalled
A packaging defect in meat and poultry products is causing over 2.5 million pounds of product to be recalled from an Iowa plant. Conagra Brands, Inc, which is headquartered in Chicago, is known for brands such as Slim Jim, Reddi Wip, Hunts, Swiss Miss, and more. The current recall is for meat and poultry from an Iowa establishment of Conagra Brands.
When is Spring in Minnesota? The Answer Summed Up in One Funny Meme
With the cold spell we've had the last few days, with wind chills around 30 below at times, you've probably asked yourself. When is spring? Actually if you're like me, you've probably asked many times over, when is summer? But one season at a time, right?. Technically, spring is to...
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’
Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
CBS 58
Kosmo, 2-month-old pup available for adoption at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Introducing 2-month-old Kosmo, up for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! CBS 58 also sat down with Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society to talk about their Animal Friendly Housing List. For more information, CLICK HERE.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
It Could Cost More To Enjoy Minnesota’s Great Outdoors This Year
Get ready to pay more to get out and use Minnesota state parks and rec areas later this year. If you ask me, one of the best things about living here in Minnesota is the natural beauty our state possesses, and the 75 different state parks and recreation areas that exist for us to get out and take advantage of the great outdoors. My wife and I love to take our dogs on hikes at state parks here in our own backyard, like Whitewater State Park in Altura and Carley State Park near Plainview.
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
Does Your Insurance Cover Your Vehicle Going Through The Ice In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
There are a lot of misconceptions about if your vehicle goes through the ice on a body of water. I've heard things from it absolutely doesn't cover it, to people claiming it's a once-in-a-lifetime coverage, to claiming it's covered all the time. So, I reached out to a local expert to get to the bottom of it.
Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois Stores on List of Latest Closings
We knew that the list from Bed Bath and Beyond would be coming out at some point with the latest closings and today was the day. According to USAToday.com, 80+ stores will be closing, and sadly, stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are on the list. 87 Bed Bath...
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
Is it illegal to consume any alcohol when carrying a gun in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Wisconsin law forbids individuals from carrying or operating a firearm while they are “under the influence...
Worn beyond repair: How to replace your beat-up license plates
Chipped and cracked paint revealing a silver rectangle with barely legible impressions is more commonplace now and it’s causing a stir among local drivers.
dodgecountypionier.com
She Lived in a Wigwam
She Lived in a Wigwam evidence of wigwams are buried and decayed in dirt, there are still people living who caught the last vestiges of Native American life in Wisconsin as it was in the 1800s. Misco sits at her home in the Town of Georgetown in March of 2022. She is holding the postcard accompanying this story, which she validated as a credible example to the one she lived in during the 1930s.
Why Your House Cracks and Pops All Night
The bitter cold weather that we experience here in Minnesota each winter can create some major headaches like busted pipes or broken furnaces. Temps have dropped below zero several times this week and my house has been making some really strange sounds. Does your house make weird noises throughout the winter months?
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0