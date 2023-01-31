Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 61-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in van off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called...
wdrb.com
Indiana State Police investigating after sheriff's officer shoots, injures man in Jennings County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are investigating after a sheriff's officer shot and wounded a man Friday afternoon. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said "at least one" Jennings County sheriff's officer shot and wounded a man around 2:30 p.m., but it's unclear what the circumstances are that led to the shooting.
wdrb.com
Man arrested after police say he confessed to shooting, killing woman in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 1300 block of Story Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Friday. In a release, LMPD confirmed the shooting happened in the parking lot of the JB Swift plant and that...
WLKY.com
Oldham County police release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in shootings
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police have released photos of the vehicle they believe is involved in two shootings over the weekend. There were two separate shootings over the weekend, but witnesses had described a dark-colored sedan leaving both scenes. The first happened on Saturday. Police were contacted...
wdrb.com
Oldham County police have 'person of interest' in 1 of 2 weekend shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Oldham County believe they've identified a vehicle involved in one of two shootings from over the weekend. Police say a vehicle was near the shooting on Sunday on Crossbrook Drive in Pewee Valley. Investigators say they have a "person of interest," but haven't...
wdrb.com
Driver dead after car crashes into parked RV in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 11 p.m. on Dixie Highway, near Johnsontown Road, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for shooting at police from Valley Station home asks judge for mental evaluation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man arrested for firing at police in Valley Station and barricading himself inside a home before setting it on fire appeared before a judge and made an unusual request. Aaron Sheehan appeared before Jefferson District Judge Jennifer Leibson, where a not-guilty plea was entered on...
wdrb.com
LMPD: man dies after Tuesday afternoon shooting in Valley Station area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man found shot near Valley Station Tuesday afternoon has died, according to LMPD's Homicide Unit. The victim was taken to University Hospital after he was found around 4 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 6700 block of Leverett Lane, which is near Terry Road and West Pages Lane. That's in a neighborhood near the Valley Station-Pleasure Ridge Park area.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
wdrb.com
1 in custody after standoff at south Louisville apartment complex near middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing charges after a standoff with Louisville Metro Police at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park. LMPD and a tactical unit were called to the apartment on Julie Kay's Way and Terry Road on Thursday morning. LMPD said on social media about 1:20 p.m. that the standoff had ended.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man dies after being hit by car while trying to walk across Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Dixie Highway Thursday evening. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 8:30 p.m. Police believe the man was...
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
WLKY.com
Man in custody after shooting at police, setting house on fire in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have taken a man into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. The Louisville Metro Police Department sent out a tweet around 6:45 p.m. asking for residents in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard to shelter in place and avoid the area.
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
wbiw.com
Mitchell police find knife in hand of man during arrest, leading to injuries and additional charges
MITCHELL – On Jan. 31, at approximately 10 p.m. Mitchell Police Canine Officers Michael Bargo and Kenton Carter, Officer Christian Anderson, and Officer Josh Turner executed a warrant service on 41-year-old Joe Porter. Porter was wanted on five outstanding failure to appear warrants on criminal charges of two counts...
wdrb.com
Nelson County police investigating fraud, theft in connection to online auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office say they're investigating a case of fraud and theft in connection to an auction held on Oct. 29, 2022, a Bunch Brothers Auction. Online bidder, Lakin Fields, wrote a bad check for $34,000, and it was discovered that the names and...
wdrb.com
Juvenile in serious condition after shooting in Shively, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a juvenile was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers in Shively confirmed a shooting was reported on Nelson Avenue about 2:30 p.m. That's in a neighborhood just west of Dixie Highway near Millers Lane. Maj. Patrick Allen, with the...
Juvenile in 'serious condition' after being shot in the head in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a juvenile is in 'serious condition' after being shot in the Shively neighborhood. Shively Police Department (SPD) say they responded to the 1800 block of Nelson Avenue in relation to a person who had been shot. Officers arrived on scene and found a juvenile...
