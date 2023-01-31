BARABOO, Wis. -- The movie 'Groundhog Day' is a favorite among many people, but how many know about the classic's (almost) roots in Wisconsin?. When Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were looking for a location to film the movie in the early '90s, they asked a man named Bob Hudgins to find a place that looked like Punxsutawney that was close to Chicago. The trio visited about 60 towns across the Midwest looking for the perfect spot, eventually ending up in Baraboo.

