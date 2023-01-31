Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the roadThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Related
Channel 3000
Porchlight seeking men's coat donations amid cold weather
MADISON, Wis. – With the recent cold snap, Porchlight’s Emergency Shelter for Men is seeking donations of men’s winter coats sizes large and up. Two hundred forty-eight people came into the shelter on Tuesday night, which is one of the highest numbers they’ve seen this winter, according to manager Fares Fares.
Channel 3000
New initiative aims to reduce overdose deaths in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Members of multiple community groups gathered in Janesville Wednesday afternoon to put together overdose leave-behind kits as part of a new initiative to reduce drug deaths in Rock County. The kits, also known as Hope Kits, contain NARCAN, fentanyl test strips, a CPR face shield drug disposal...
Channel 3000
Several gunshots reported in northside neighborhood, person hurt by broken glass
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say a person was hurt by shattered glass when someone fired a gun into their home on the city's north side overnight. Police were called to a neighborhood on Brentwood Pkwy. near Warner Park just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple people called to report hearing several rounds of gunshots.
Channel 3000
Power surge fries Madison residents' appliances, furnaces
A power surge on Madison's west side caused damage for some residents, but who's liable?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
Inmate dies at Rock Co. jail early Thursday morning
JANESVILLLE, Wis. (WMTV) – An investigation has been launched into the death of a Rock Co. inmate early Thursday morning. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Rock Co. jail correctional officers were doing their routine security checks around 1:15 a.m. when they discovered the woman lying on the floor of her cell. They alerted medical workers and paramedics rushed to the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County crash; driver hits Whiskey Ranch tavern
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Feb. 3 in the Town of Darien. A motorist crashed into the Whiskey Ranch tavern around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle in the interior of the building. There was a...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Frozen Assets Festival returns this weekend
Adam Sodersten, the marketing and communications director for the Clean Lakes Alliance, joins Live at Four to preview the Frozen Assets Festival happening this weekend. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
Channel 3000
Dennis Robert Sherraden
MIDDLETON - Dennis Robert Sherraden, age 76, of Middleton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, surrounded by his family after he sustained an injury from a fall. He was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Manhattan, Kan., the son of Robert Sherraden and Madeline (Amthauer) Sherraden. Dennis graduated...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
Channel 3000
Water main break causes minimal damage to East Elementary School in Jefferson; repairs planned for weekend
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- The water main break that closed East Elementary School in Jefferson on Thursday and Friday caused minimal damage to the building's floors and basements, and repair efforts will continue into the weekend to try to get students back inside by Monday, district officials said Friday. The issue...
Channel 3000
Meet the Pet of the Week: Chief
You can learn more about Chief and the rest of the animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Driver seriously injured in crash with semi near Prairie du Sac
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- A driver was seriously injured in a crash with a semi near Prairie du Sac Friday morning. Crews were called to the area of US 12 at Sauk Prairie Road just after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and a semi were found in a ditch.
Channel 3000
No charges for Dane County deputy who fatally shot man in Oregon in October
OREGON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy who fatally shot a man in Oregon in October will not face charges, the county's district attorney's office announced Friday. Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Carlos Jimenez, 21, on Oct. 23, 2022, after responding to a report that Jimenez...
Channel 3000
How Baraboo was almost the filming location for 'Groundhog Day'
BARABOO, Wis. -- The movie 'Groundhog Day' is a favorite among many people, but how many know about the classic's (almost) roots in Wisconsin?. When Bill Murray and Harold Ramis were looking for a location to film the movie in the early '90s, they asked a man named Bob Hudgins to find a place that looked like Punxsutawney that was close to Chicago. The trio visited about 60 towns across the Midwest looking for the perfect spot, eventually ending up in Baraboo.
Channel 3000
East Elementary School in Jefferson closed again Friday due to burst water main
JEFFERSON, Wis. -- East Elementary School in Jefferson will be closed again Friday due to a burst water main, but classes are expected to resume on Monday, the School District of Jefferson said. Repairs are still underway following the burst, the district said Thursday afternoon, and cleanup will continue into...
wclo.com
Changes could be on the way for Highway 81 in Beloit
Highway 81 in Beloit could see some changes in the future to improve safety for motorists and bicyclists alike. Consultant Project Manager Lee Gibbs says they could make changes not just along 81, but crossing 81 so it’s safer for people using non-vehicle modes of transportation to use the stretch of road.
Channel 3000
Bank on Madison's north side robbed for second time in a week
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison Police say a bank on the city's north side has been robbed for the second time in a week. Officers were called to the UW Credit Union on Northport Dr. at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where a teller reported the suspect passing a note demanding money.
WIFR
Truck hits tree on intersection of Meridian rd. and Blacklaws rd.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 this morning Northwest First Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident of a pickup truck colliding with a tree on the intersection of Blacklaws road and Meridian road. According to first responders, one man sustained minor injuries. The crash was...
Channel 3000
Woman accused of attacking pregnant woman held on $50K bond
MADISON, Wis. -- A woman charged nearly two weeks ago after she allegedly attacked a pregnant woman in an attempt to kill her unborn baby is now being held on $50,000 bond. Brittany Holsten, 27, appeared in Dane County court for the first time Thursday, just two days after she was arrested. She's charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child.
Comments / 1