Houston, TX

Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston

By Jessica Willey
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

Texas Department of Public Safety agents and officers with the Houston Police Department busted a suspected drug lab Monday in northwest Houston, recovering hundreds of pills and pill presses.

Authorities were on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road in the Carverdale area. Police were posted outside a business before several officers donned white hazmat suits and entered.

DPS Lt. Craig Cummings said authorities are investigating a clandestine drug lab. An agent on scene told ABC13 it involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.

Homeland Security Investigations agents and Houston firefighters were also on scene.

An HFD official said the department's Hazardous Materials Unit was called after a field test on some seized narcotics was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Three pill presses, which had to be decontaminated, were recovered, according to HFD. They include both hand and machine-operated ones.

Further tests will be done on the narcotics.

Cummings said the bust is a DPS-led investigation and that more details will be released Tuesday. No arrests have been made.

