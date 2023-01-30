ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Timothy Thatcher Set To Make Prestige Wrestling Debut

Timothy Thatcher has been announced to make his Prestige Wrestling debut. The debut will happen during WrestleMania week at Prestige Wrestling’s “Nervous Breakdown” event. His opponent has yet to be named. Nervous Breakdown will take place on March 31st at The Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Several Names Announced For GCW & VXS Joint Show

Several names have been added to GCW and VXS’ joint show later this month. EFFY, Dante Leon, Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne have all been announced to compete at Jimmy Lloyd’s 25th Birthday party. The four announced will join the previously announced Ciclope and of course the birthday boy himself, Jimmy Lloyd.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kota Ibushi vs Mike Bailey Dream Match Signed For Bloodsport 9

Yesterday the huge announcement of Kota Ibushi joining The Collective during Mania week took the internet by storm. Several hours later Game Changer Wrestling announced a dream match taking place at Bloodsport 9. It will be Kota Ibushi squaring off against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
House Of Glory Returns To NYC Arena In Queens, NY On Friday February 3rd

On February 3rd, 2023 House Of Glory Wrestling presents The Beginning, live from NYC Arena in Queens, NY! This event will be televised live on FITE+. A show being held in memory of Jay Briscoe, the main event of the night will feature HOG champion Jacob Fatu taking on former WWE superstar JTG!
QUEENS, NY
Match Card For MLW’s Superfight on 2/4/2023

MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia this Saturday February 4th for their Superfight event and tv tapings! Here are the announced matches for what is shaping up to be a stacked card:. World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (Champion) w/Cesar...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

