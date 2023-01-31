ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

NC State women’s basketball suffers setback against Georgia Tech

NC State women’s basketball made the trip to Atlanta to clash with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Feb. 6. An intense battle ensued, but critical mistakes from the Pack late in the game ultimately allowed Georgia Tech to secure the victory, 68-62. The majority of the contest...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Smith’s 32 points fuel NC State men’s basketball’s 28-point win over Florida State

Fueled by 32 points from sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, NC State men’s basketball routed Florida State 94-66 in a late-night matchup inside PNC Arena. Entering the night, Florida State (7-16, 5-7 ACC) had been on the upswing — taking down the third-best team in the conference in a win over Pittsburgh and playing Clemson to a one-point game. Coming off an impressive win of its own in Winston-Salem, the Wolfpack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) didn't fall victim to the trap game, asserting its dominance over the Seminoles early and rarely taking its foot off the gas.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Handing out mid-season awards for NC State women’s basketball

MVP – Diamond Johnson. In her second season for the Wolfpack, junior guard Diamond Johnson continues to prove why she is one of the best guards in the ACC. She currently averages 13.2 points a game, cashing in on 45% of her shots — including an impressive 41% mark from behind the 3-point arc. She also averages four rebounds and three assists per contest.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Anisette Sweet Shop shares what they love with Raleigh community

Anisette Sweet Shop, a quaint, accessibility-driven bakery, packs global flavors into a bite-sized neighborhood spot. Couple Nicole and Jason Evans Groth founded Anisette Sweet Shop back in 2016. Housed on 209 Bickett Blvd. in Raleigh, Anisette's unassuming neighborhood spot offers delicate yet expansive flavors in its sweets, coffees, teas and wines.
RALEIGH, NC

