Fueled by 32 points from sophomore guard Terquavion Smith, NC State men’s basketball routed Florida State 94-66 in a late-night matchup inside PNC Arena. Entering the night, Florida State (7-16, 5-7 ACC) had been on the upswing — taking down the third-best team in the conference in a win over Pittsburgh and playing Clemson to a one-point game. Coming off an impressive win of its own in Winston-Salem, the Wolfpack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) didn't fall victim to the trap game, asserting its dominance over the Seminoles early and rarely taking its foot off the gas.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO