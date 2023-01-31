Several NYC smoke shops busted for illegally selling marijuana

Recreational marijuana may now be legal in parts of New York, but you still have to have a license.

Law enforcement has been busy raiding places that are allegedly selling it illegally. Multiple locations in the Village were busted on Monday night, and several people were arrested.

Police say some weapons were also seized.

One spot on LaGuardia Place had just opened on Monday - hours later, officers were carrying out bags of the THC-based products.

The city estimates there are 1,500 smoke shops illegally selling marijuana-based products.

