New York City, NY

Several NYC smoke shops busted for illegally selling marijuana

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlklT_0kWr5IA800

Recreational marijuana may now be legal in parts of New York, but you still have to have a license.

Law enforcement has been busy raiding places that are allegedly selling it illegally. Multiple locations in the Village were busted on Monday night, and several people were arrested.

Police say some weapons were also seized.

One spot on LaGuardia Place had just opened on Monday - hours later, officers were carrying out bags of the THC-based products.

The city estimates there are 1,500 smoke shops illegally selling marijuana-based products.

Comments / 7

Random black man
3d ago

These corrupted politicians still haven't found out Marijuana is just a plant!! Next they'll be going after scallions and celery sticks cause the citizens use it too much!😂😂

Reply(1)
3
 

