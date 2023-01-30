AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for their next SGA President. The candidates this year are Ryan Hall and J.D. Jones. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll where you can vote on who you think should win. This poll is not the official vote. Voting will take place Friday, February 3rd from 7 AM to 5 PM at aub.ie/sgavote.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO