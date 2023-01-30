ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Who do you think should be Auburn's 2023 SGA President?

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – On Friday, Auburn students will be deciding who they want for their next SGA President. The candidates this year are Ryan Hall and J.D. Jones. You can learn more about each candidate by clicking on their name. Below is a poll where you can vote on who you think should win. This poll is not the official vote. Voting will take place Friday, February 3rd from 7 AM to 5 PM at aub.ie/sgavote.
Pearl adds five-star guard to 2024 recruiting class

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) – While the present-day Tigers were busy preparing for a game against Georgia, the team’s future got a little brighter after five-star PG Tahaad Pettiford committed to Bruce Pearl and the Tigers. Continuing Auburn’s small guard trend the 5-foot-11, 160-pound guard is the third highest-rated...
Black History Month in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - As Black History Month begins, Auburn University holds a number of events to allow students to learn more and get involved. Black History Month is recognized throughout the month of February. This month highlights the contributions of African Americans and recognize their sacrifices throughout history. The...
Auburn basketball drops a season high 94 points on Georgia in revenge game

AUBURN, Ala.(EETV)- ﻿Just 28 days ago, Auburn Basketball left Athens in defeat, but tonight the Tiger's got their revenge. Auburn conquered Georgia 94-73 in Neville Arena four weeks after they were upset in Stegeman Coliseum 76-64, evening the series. With improvements on both sides of the ball, 22 assists...
