The Bachelor Spoilers: What Happens When A Bachelor In Paradise Alum Crashes Zach Shallcross’ Group Date?

By Heidi Venable
 4 days ago

Spoiler alert! This story discusses rumors about Season 27 of The Bachelor , including events that haven’t aired yet. Proceed at your own risk.

It’s become a not-uncommon occurrence on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette to see a previous contestant arrive late to the party in hopes of joining the current season’s cast. Since those already living in the house don’t often take too kindly to having more competition, it's a bold move to make, and results are hit-or-miss as to whether the lead will agree to let them stay. Zach Shallcross is about to face this situation, according to rumored spoilers, with a Bachelor in Paradise alum apparently crashing a group date afterparty this season, hoping to vie for his heart. So will The Bachelor see a former contestant fully join the cast?

Reality Steve reported that Tahzjuan Hawkins, who appeared on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise after a short stay on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor , will be part of Zach Shallcross’ first group date — appearing with fellow Bachelor Nation veterans Victoria Fuller and Courtney Robertson. Hawkins reportedly makes an appearance at the group date afterparty, expressing interest in dating the new Bachelor . According to the spoiler blog:

Well, either this was already planned before she even got there by production, or Tahzjuan made it known while she was there that she was interested in Zach, but she ended up appearing at the group date after party later that night, seemingly to try and get on Zach’s season.

Often when a former contestant tries to join a season already in progress, the Bachelor/Bachelorette star denies them on the grounds that it’s unfair to the men or women who have been putting in the effort the whole time. However, some contestants have made it far in the show after pulling just such a controversial move. Nick Viall came into Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in Week 4 and ended as the runner-up that go-around. More recently, Blake Moynes came onto Katie Thurston’s season in Week 5 and ended up receiving The Bachelorette ’s final rose .

Will Tahzjuan Hawkins have similar luck? Not according to Reality Steve, who reports:

I don’t know exactly what Zach’s reasoning was, I just know that Tahzjuan didn’t continue on after that night.

I guess we’ll have to tune in to see why Zach Shallcross sends her home . For those who don’t remember Tahzjuan Hawkins from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, she was involved in a bit of drama over whether or not producers had edited in the gargantuan bug that buzzed around her head during a conversation with fellow castmate Tre Cooper. Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann took to Instagram Stories to call out the potential CGI intruder, but Hawkins put Bug-Gate to rest by confirming the small beast had been real.

Tahzjuan Hawkins also raised some eyebrows on the beach when it was learned that she’d gone on a date with Tre Cooper’s uncle before the show. Let’s hope she doesn’t make the same claim about Zach Shallcross’ uncle, Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton !

Tune in to see how it all goes down. The Bachelor airs at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC, and is available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription . Also check out our 2023 TV schedule to see what other premieres are headed our way soon.

