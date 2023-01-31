ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Laverne And Shirley Star Cindy Williams Is Dead At 75

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgYAZ_0kWqzeds00

Cindy Williams, known primarily for her co-lead role in the beloved sitcom Laverne & Shirley , has died at the age of 75. The actress passed away in Los Angeles after a brief illness, though the specifics of her sickness are not known at this time.

News of Cindy Williams' passing first arrived via AP News , which shared a joint statement from her children, Zak and Emily Hudson. In the brief quote found below, the duo shared their sadness about their mother's death, and the "privilege" it was to know her:

The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed here. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.

As previously mentioned, Cindy Williams is most known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley . Feeney co-starred alongside actress Penny Marshall, who died in 2018. Back in 2021, Williams mourned the death of former co-star Eddie Mekka alongside beloved Better Call Saul actor and Williams' other former co-star, Michael McKean.

Laverne & Shirley 's basic plot centered on two single women living in Milwaukee and working at a bottling factory throughout the late 1950s and early 1960s. At the peak of its run in Season 3, it was one of the most popular shows on television. The series would go on to earn six Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy nomination.

The series ran for eight seasons, though Williams left before its end when she became pregnant with her first child (via CheatSheet ). Williams filed a $20 million lawsuit against the series, but the dispute was later settled out of court.

Prior to Laverne & Shirley , Cindy Williams caught the attention of audiences with her role in the George Lucas film American Graffiti . Williams played Laurie Henderson in the film and co-starred with someone she'd later collaborate again with on Happy Days : future director extraordinaire Ron Howard .

Cindy Williams also had a key role in the 1974 Gene Hackman-led movie The Conversation . The movie ultimately came just a couple of years before the premiere of Laverne & Shirley , and just a year before her debut on Happy Days as a friend of Fonzie. Henry Winkler's Fonzie was so popular the show was almost named after him, so it's little surprise Williams' resulting spinoff took off.

In the years that followed after her time on Laverne & Shirley , Cindy Williams enjoyed a steady stream of work across multiple television shows. Some of her more notable roles over the years included the ABC series Getting By , which was produced by former Laverne & Shirley producers Thomas L. Miller and Robert L. Boyett. Williams also had guest roles in notable shows like 7th Heaven , 8 Simple Rules , and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit . Her final listed film credit on IMDb is a movie titled Still Waiting In The Wings .

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Cindy Williams and wish them well during this difficult time. Hopefully, her work will live on forever in streaming, and you can find it now on Pluto so that future generations will get to experience her brilliance as an actress.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
ETOnline.com

Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Herbie J Pilato

Jimmie Walker: On TV's Classic "Good Times," John Amos, Janet Jackson, and More

As ILoveOldSchoolMusic.com documented in 2018, "Back in the day when Good Times dominated television, many fans probably thought the ‘Evans family’ dynamic was pretty typical. On camera, it was hard to tell they weren’t really a close-knit family, but behind closed doors, the actors’ dynamic was anything but typical. In fact, for the first time ever, Good Times star, Jimmie Walker a.k.a. 'J.J.', is giving fans the low-down on what it was REALLY like when the cameras weren’t rollin.’ During a recent tell-all interview, he spilled all the beans."
DoYouRemember?

Henry Fonda Was A Dad Of 3: Meet His Children Including Daughter Jane And Late Son Peter

Broadway shows and screen films will be incomplete without mentioning the name of the star, Henry Fonda. The Academy Award winner was known for his soft-spoken, subtle, natural, and remarkable acting style, which gained him grand momentum in his career. During his lifetime, the actor welcomed three children from his five marriages. Fonda’s marriage to Margaret Brooke Sullivan in 1931 ended in divorce in 1933. In 1936, he wedded Frances Ford Seymour and they had their eldest child, Jane in 1937 then Peter in 1940.
Deadline

Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'

"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
184K+
Followers
43K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy