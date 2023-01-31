Hello, Costco shoppers! Another month is upon us and that means a new crop of deals from Costco. I'm a regular Costco shopper, one of the ones that they approach in the checkout line to make sure I am an executive member, since I spend so much money there. I buy so many staples at Costco—staples like oils and nuts, all of my berries (fresh and frozen) and frozen dumplings and pizzas, too. Not only does Costco have good prices on most things they sell, the quality is great as well.

1 DAY AGO