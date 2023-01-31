Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 39, Washburn District 25
Calais 54, Jonesport-Beals 28
Central 68, Piscataquis Community 34
Cony 74, Erskine Academy 47
Fort Kent Community 56, Van Buren District 23
Foxcroft Academy 38, John Bapst Memorial 25
Freeport 53, York 40
Houlton 72, Central Aroostook 31
Kents Hill 55, Madison Area Memorial 29
Lawrence 72, Brewer 40
Lisbon 26, Pittsfield, N.H. 11
Marshwood 61, Noble 26
Mattanawcook Academy 61, Stearns 17
Mount Desert Island 55, Presque Isle 27
Mountain Valley 48, Boothbay Region 31
Oak Hill 42, Mt. Abram 37
Oceanside (Coop) 58, Leavitt Area 27
Penobscot Valley 60, Greenville 18
Pine Tree Academy 45, Islesboro Central 26
Skowhegan Area 42, Hampden Academy 36
South Aroostook Community 56, Hodgdon 54
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 53, Waynflete 16
Winslow 76, Mount View 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
