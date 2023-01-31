ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 40, Washburn District 24

Brewer 68, Lawrence 43

Calais 73, Lee Academy 65

Carrabec 69, Telstar Regional 23

Central 74, Piscataquis Community 68

Dexter Regional 55, Penobscot Valley 43

Hampden Academy 73, Skowhegan Area 62

Houlton 52, Central Aroostook 36

Islesboro Central 46, Pine Tree Academy 30

Jonesport-Beals 54, Woodland 53

Marshwood 64, Noble 57

Monmouth Academy 71, Dirigo 56

Penquis Valley 55, Schenck 42

South Aroostook Community 60, Hodgdon 37

Stearns 57, Mattanawcook Academy 55

Winslow 76, Mount View 50

Yarmouth 47, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 38

York 57, Freeport 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

