Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 40, Washburn District 24
Brewer 68, Lawrence 43
Calais 73, Lee Academy 65
Carrabec 69, Telstar Regional 23
Central 74, Piscataquis Community 68
Dexter Regional 55, Penobscot Valley 43
Hampden Academy 73, Skowhegan Area 62
Houlton 52, Central Aroostook 36
Islesboro Central 46, Pine Tree Academy 30
Jonesport-Beals 54, Woodland 53
Marshwood 64, Noble 57
Monmouth Academy 71, Dirigo 56
Penquis Valley 55, Schenck 42
South Aroostook Community 60, Hodgdon 37
Stearns 57, Mattanawcook Academy 55
Winslow 76, Mount View 50
Yarmouth 47, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 38
York 57, Freeport 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0