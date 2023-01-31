It took less than 24 hours for Zach Arnett to make the phone call to Chad Bumphis. Arnett went from defensive coordinator to head coach of the Bulldogs in just a matter of days after the tragic death of head coach Mike Leach. Almost immediately, Arnett had a plan in place to build a staff with strong ties to the state of Mississippi and, specifically, to MSU. Bumphis was one of his first calls.

ATHENS, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO