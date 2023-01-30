Read full article on original website
x1071.com
2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
x1071.com
Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow
Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
x1071.com
Vehicle drives over 4 mailboxes, leaves scene in Grant County
Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving mailboxes in Grant County. Officials with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at about 8:20 a.m. Monday to Sandy Hook Road in Jamestown Township for a report of a hit-and-run incident. A vehicle drove to the right side of the road just south of Badger Road and knocked over four mailboxes. The incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 8:20 a.m. Monday. No vehicle parts were found at the scene. People with information about the incident are asked to call the sheriff’s department at 608-723-2157.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Damages Rural Manchester Shop Building, Destroys Vehicle
A fire damaged a rural Manchester shop building on Monday morning. The Manchester Fire Department says they were called out to Corey Voelker’s property at 2374 180th Avenue south of town around 6 am. Fire Chief Mike Ryan says a vehicle inside the shop started on fire and spread...
x1071.com
One Vehicle Crash in Platteville
On Tuesday around 7 am, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a one vehicle crash with airbag deployment. 57 year old April Schreck of Platteville was traveling north on Highway 151 when she lost control of her vehicle on the exit 21 off–ramp. The vehicle struck a stop ahead sign and came to rest next to the pavement. Shreck was not injured in the crash, however her vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Assisting the Sheriff’s Office was Precision Automotive of Platteville.
x1071.com
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 81 in Darlington Township for a one vehicle accident Tuesday just before 8am. 44 year old Tamara Kieffer of Darlington was traveling on Highway 81 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to exit the roadway into an embankment. Kieffer’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene. The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
Man charged in deadly Iowa County shooting says gun went off accidentally
A 34-year-old Iowa County man charged in the deadly shooting of a woman last week told deputies the gun accidentally went off when he was picking it up. Timothy Sontic, of rural Spring Green, is charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm in the Jan. 25 shooting at his home on Percussion Rock Road in the town of Wyoming. The shooting sent the woman to a Madison hospital in critical condition. She later died on Monday from her injuries. According to a criminal complaint, when deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office got to the scene just before 9 p.m., Sontic was kneeling next to the victim with his hands up. When deputies asked him what happened, he said the gun went off as he picked it up.
KCRG.com
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
x1071.com
Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Driver Taken to Hospital after Two-Car Collision Near Delhi
A driver was taken to the hospital following a collision west of Delhi on Friday morning. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year old Zachary Schmitt of Manchester was heading south on a curve on 210th Avenue just south of 240th Street shortly after 7:30 am when he went onto the shoulder and lost control. His car slid into the opposite lane, hitting an oncoming car driven by 75-year old Michael Peitz of Delhi. Both vehicles came to rest on the side of the road, sustaining heavy front-end damage.
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police looking to identify subject in missing persons case
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are looking to identify a male subject not suspected of criminal activity in a missing persons case. Police say the individual was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, two teenage girls that are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque.
x1071.com
Platteville Main Street Program seeks director
The Platteville Main Street Program seeks a new director following a resignation. Tammy Enz recently announced her departure from the nonprofit development organization. Enz stated that she planned to return to the engineering field after serving as Main Street director for two years. Current interns at Inspiring Community, Inc. and Platteville Main Street, will serve in Enz’s role until a director is found.
x1071.com
Arrest in Dodgeville
A Dodgeville man was arrested Sunday afternoon following reports of a disturbance at a home. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called around 4:30 to the residence on Wittman Road in Dodgeville Township. After an investigation, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jermee Parish on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and for a probation violation. Parish was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked on the charges and remains.
algonaradio.com
Two Casinos Fined by IRGC
Two Iowa casinos were fined last week for violations involving self-ban regulations. Racing and Gaming administrator Brian Ohorilko, says the Diamond Jo Dubuque Casino was late in uploading the new list of those who banned themselves from gambling. Ohorilko says casinos can be fined up to 20-thousand dollars for these...
x1071.com
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO DRUG ARREST IN CUBA CITY
A TRAFFIC STOP TURNED INTO A DRUG INVESTIGATION IN CUBA CITY MONDAY AROUND 5:45PM AND THE GRANT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE K9 UNIT WAS REQUESTED. K-9 VEZER WAS DEPLOYED AND ALERTED TO THE PRESENCE OF THE ODOR OF AN ILLEGAL CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE INSIDE THE VEHICLE. AS A RESULT, 42 YEAR OLD PAUL SCHWARTZ, JR. OF CUBA CITY WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. SCHWARTZ WAS TAKEN TO THE GRANT COUNTY JAIL WHERE HE WAS BOOKED ON THE CHARGE. THE OFFICER CONTINUED THE INVESTIGATION WHICH LED TO A RESIDENCE IN CUBA CITY. AS A RESULT, 28 YEAR OLD CHRISTIAN KWALLEK OF CUBA CITY WAS ARRESTED ON A LAFAYETTE COUNTY WARRANT. KWALLEK WAS TAKEN TO THE GRANT COUNTY JAIL WHERE HE WAS BOOKED ON THE WARRANT. THE CASE IS ONGOING AND STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Radio Iowa
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
casinonewsdaily.com
One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
x1071.com
Police Seek Assistance with Missing Teens
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who is not suspected of criminal activity but was recently observed interacting with Emily Dudney and Liliana Carey, both of whom are listed as missing from Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque. Emily Dudney is a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5’04” and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown shirt and blue jeans. Liliana Carey is a 15-year-old white female with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5’09” and was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans. If you can help identify this male subject or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Emily and/or Liliana please contact Dubquue Investigator Clark Egdorf at 563-589-4430.
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
