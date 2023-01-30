Tennessee offers 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey
Third-year head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee have offered a scholarship to 2025 quarterback prospect KJ Lacey.
“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Lacey announced.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lacey is from Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama.
Lacey has offers from the Vols, Alabama, Arkansas State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Nicholls State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Troy, UAB and UCF.
Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
