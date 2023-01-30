ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee offers 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTN1i_0kWqqgjD00

Third-year head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee have offered a scholarship to 2025 quarterback prospect KJ Lacey.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Lacey announced.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lacey is from Saraland High School in Saraland, Alabama.

Lacey has offers from the Vols, Alabama, Arkansas State, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Memphis, Nicholls State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Troy, UAB and UCF.

Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Former Tennessee Wide Receiver Lands at South Carolina

Former Tennessee wide receiver Deangelo Gibbs is returning to college football. According to Chapel Fowler of The State, Gibbs has joined up with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks football program and is currently on campus in Columbia. Fowler’s report states that it is unclear whether Gibbs will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Falls Flat At Florida

Despite playing poorly for most of the night, Tennessee found itself leading Florida by six points with 10:40 to play. Then the Vols fell flat on their face as Florida dominated down the stretch to hand No. 2 Tennessee a disappointing, 67-54, loss in Gainesville. Here are three quick takeaways...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Everything Rick Barnes Said After Disappointing Loss At Florida

Tennessee basketball’s four game winning streak came to a close Wednesday night in Gainesville as the Vols fell to Florida, 67-54. The Vols’ offense struggled mightily for much of the game while their defense let up late as Florida star Colin Castleton took control of the game. Barnes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy