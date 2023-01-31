ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Trade sending Suns' Jae Crowder to Bucks nearing completion

Shams Charania reported that the Milwaukee Bucks were "on the ten-yard line" of their quest to add Phoenix's disgruntled power forward, Jae Crowder. The Suns mutually agreed that Crowder would skip training camp while the team sought a trade, but that absence has stretched to a full season. Any potential...
MILWAUKEE, WI

