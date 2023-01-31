Barton has fallen out of coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s regular rotation and may be seeking a deal. “He hasn’t collected that many DNPs like Cam Reddish, but he is somebody who feels like it’s time to make a change,” Haynes said on the This League Uncut Podcast with Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “It hasn’t worked out and going back to his hometown of DC for some reason he just hasn’t been able to stick in the rotation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO