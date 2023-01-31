ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretmiami.com

9 Miami Events & Exhibits To Check Out This Black History Month

Miami is getting ready for another stand-out Black History Month, with no shortage of ways to celebrate Black culture and contributions this year. As we enter the month, we thought we’d help you out and break down some of the best performances, exhibits and events taking place across the city.
MIAMI, FL
foodgressing.com

South Florida spots offering high-quality lunch items under $20

As inflation drives prices upward and dining choices are becoming increasingly expensive, these South Florida restaurants are catering to their customers by offering high-quality lunch items under $20. YOT Bar & Kitchen, Jet Runway Café, JohnMartin’s Irish Pub & Eatery, Carrot Express and Pura Vida on Terranova’s Miracle Mile, all ensure customers have access to high-quality food at an affordable cost, showing each restaurant’s commitment to giving back to the communities they serve.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
islandernews.com

Experts and their data differ on the future of South Florida’s real estate market

Is Miami headed for a housing crisis, or are home prices ready to rise again?. Well, it might depend on which statistical data you prefer. A recent report by GOBankingRates.com, titled "7 Florida cities that could be headed for a housing crisis," includes Miami, but an article by Goldman Sachs researchers last week, titled "Miami to escape the home price correction in 2023," shows that home values in the Magic City could be back on the upswing.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

January 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The first month of the New Year saw the return of a beloved Fort Lauderdale restaurant, a retro martini lounge, and a distillery producing tropical liqueurs. Runway 84 reopened with an Italian supper club vibe, and the National Hotel opened its retro Martini Bar. In addition, Tropical Distillers opened in Allapattah. The distillery makes liqueurs and spirits with local, tropical flavors.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
wmfe.org

A South Beach staple French bakery may be relocating later this year

Miriam Bettant runs a French bakery with her husband in South Beach. Though the space faces upheaval, she’s determined to remain in an area she loves. In the middle of the night, workers get to Bettant Bakery to start preparing all of the pastries they’ll be selling throughout the day. Cutting fresh dough and braiding it into challah rolls, or folding it into croissants.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

“A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” Music Festival Coming February 18

The nonprofit organizations Miami Light Project (MLP) and Community Arts and Culture (CAC) have partnered with the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department (PROS) to present the inaugural “A Great Day at Oak Grove Park” music festival on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Oak Grove Park (690 NE 159th St, Miami, FL 33162), beginning at 1 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
USA Diario

Miami could set new temperature record later this week

Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Bal Harbour Shops | Shopping mall in Miami Beach, Florida

Bal Harbour Shops is an open-air shopping mall in Bal Harbour, a suburb of Miami Beach, Florida. With sales of $3,400 per square foot in 2022, it is one of the highest grossing shopping centers in the world. Notable retailers and restaurants include Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Audemars Piguet, Balenciaga,...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
secretmiami.com

You Can Now Get Knaus Berry Farm Rolls Delivered Straight To Your Door

Everyone knows Knaus Berry Farm’s beloved cinnamon rolls are worth the hour-long waits. The Homestead farm has brought back their famous rolls for the winter and have recently teamed up with Goldbelly, a nationwide food shipping service, to provide their sweet treats to customers across the country. That’s right,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Sunrise is one of the suburban areas in Broward County, Florida. It is also Florida’s 26th biggest integrated municipality and one of the most progressive. The beautiful city is famous for political rallies, concerts, Florida Panthers hockey games, and BB&T Center, previously known as BankAtlantic Center. It continues to...
SUNRISE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Culver’s Announces Tentative Opening Date in Tamarac

The opening day for the brand-new Culver’s in Tamarac might be months away, but o the weight will be well worth it. Eric Pierce, the owner of Medalist Restaurant Group LLC., got the city approval for the special exception, zoning variance applications, and the site plan and plan on breaking ground on the 4,550 square feet fast-casual restaurant on April 1.
