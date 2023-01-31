Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO