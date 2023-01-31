Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
RCPD: Woman accused of computer crime against employer
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged computer crime in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful acts concerning computers in the 800 block of Levee Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Rescare Community Living...
Kansas inmate accused of theft of guns in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a theft of guns in Riley County have made an arrest. On Tuesday, police arrested 24-year-old Kansas inmate Brandon Welty, of Manhattan after he was transported from the Lansing Correction Facility to the Riley County Jail on a Riley County District Court warrant for burglary and three counts of theft, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
Geary County Booking Photos Feb. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Amber Colon, Bond violation, Arrested 2/2. Michael Cordray, Failure to appear, Arrested...
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
Manhattan man jailed for alleged theft of pickup truck
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after an arrest in Manhattan. Just after 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a 65-year-old man reported a 41-year-old man stole his 2016 Ford F-250, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officers quickly found the suspect later identified...
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
Victim in Kan. Walmart bathroom fire remains hospitalized
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fire in a Walmart bathroom that sent a man to the hospital in Topeka have determined the cause of the fire. According to fire department spokesperson Rosie Nichols, the victim intentionally set the fire. Fire officials did not provide specifics on how he started the fire.
KBI identifies man found dead in Wamego home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
Stormont Vail Foundation Provides Charitable Funds to Area Organizations
(TOPEKA, Kan., Feb. 3, 2023) — Several Junction City organizations that address access to health care services and healthy foods will receive charitable contributions from the Stormont Vail Foundation to assist their vital work in the community. Stormont Vail Foundation managed the charitable dollars for the Stormont Vail Health...
OSHA fines company after worker's electrocution in KC
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A federal agency has recommended nearly $200,000 in fines after an apprentice technician died from electrocution at a construction site in Kansas City last year — just a year after another technician working for the company was electrocuted at a construction site in Kansas.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Brent Young, 40, Mission, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just south of Interstate 635 in the number three lane. The pickup rear-ended a...
Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
Kansas State University faculty offer assistance to applicants for rural veterinary practice grants
MANHATTAN — Two U.S. Department of Agriculture programs support rural veterinarians, but filling out the applications can be challenging. Faculty in theCollege of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University are now offering assistance to those applying for the Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program and the Veterinary Services Grant Program.
Kansas man dead after semi, pickup crash and fire
MIAMI COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Tuesday in Miami County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Chevy K2500 driven by Jeffrey Boyd Owens, 46, Spring Hill was eastbound on 216th Street at U.S. 169. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2020 Freightliner semi driven by Brent A. Cruse, 58, Parsons.
Tips to improve heart health
MANHATTAN, Kan – The story of a professional football player suffering a heart condition while on the field has recently drawn national headlines, but a Kansas State University food scientist said it’s important at all times to prioritize heart health. Karen Blakeslee said heart disease is the leading...
🎥Kansas City to open new $1.5 billion airport this month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said. At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0