Read full article on original website
Donna Barlow
3d ago
Gee, where in the world did he get the idea he lost because of, "election fraud"? Could he have lost because the majority of voters wanted someone else? Oh, no, that couldn't possibly be true. MUST be fraud. I'd laugh, but there's nothing cute about a sore loser getting his gun and shooting up a neighborhood. May he NEVER be allowed to run for any government position again.
Reply
7
RICK TIBBETTS
3d ago
That was a whole lot of luck and darn good police work. Now let's see if the judge will keep him behind bars or let him walk until trial.
Reply(3)
5
Joe Daniel
3d ago
The Trump effect! It's the go plan for any trumplican, I hope the Republicans are proud of what they've done. Why is it only trumplicans that claim fraud?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to IndulgeAsh JurbergAlbuquerque, NM
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New MexicoTed RiversAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico Congressman Gabe Vasquez Appointed to House Armed Services Committee and Agriculture CommitteeAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
pinonpost.com
Dems kill slew of GOP bills to curb crime, hold fentanyl dealers accountable
On Tuesday, Democrats in the New Mexico House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee killed a slew of bills sponsored by Rep. Bill Rehm (R-Albuquerque) that would curb crime relating to fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearm trafficking, and retail theft. Democrats, on party-line votes, killed all five of Rehm’s bills, even a...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
FBI seeks failed bank robber who donned an orange raincoat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It may be one of the most peculiar bank crimes the FBI and Albuquerque Police are now investigating. A woman wearing a distinct orange raincoat who’s accused of bolting from an attempted robbery without taking any cash. The attempted nature of the crime even has the FBI giving the suspect a colorful […]
Texas asks Potter County District Court to reconsider decision to recall John Balentine’s execution date, warrant
According to documents filed in Potter County District Court Wednesday, 47th District Attorney Randall Sims, the district attorney for Potter County as a representative of the state of Texas, is asking Steven Denney, the 320th district court judge for Potter County, to reconsider his order which recalled the execution date and warrant of execution for John Balentine.
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz announces she won't run for any office in 2024
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced Friday that she will not run for any office in 2024, opting out of the race for the seat held by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor, while also declaring her intention to leave Congress.
Albuquerque FBI task force seizes guns, drugs in morning raids
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With ties to the largest fentanyl bust in FBI history, at least three people are in custody as federal and local agents started raiding several Albuquerque properties in special operation Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque office says the local “Violent Gang Task Force” is serving warrants on multiple locations in the […]
New Mexico State Legislature to Close Loophole Allowing LGBTQ Discrimination
SANTA FE, NM. - A bill that would close a loophole in the state's anti-discrimination laws, which currently allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, is scheduled for debate in the New Mexico State Legislature. The goal of House Bill 207 is to make it illegal for public agencies and contractors to treat people differently because of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The state has had a strong anti-discrimination law for a long time, but it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQ community.
New Mexico candidate indicted in drive-by shooting case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse has been indicted on charges of allegedly orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials. A Bernalillo County grand jury returned a 14-count indictment Monday against Solomon...
KRQE Newsfeed: Disturbing allegations, Staying behind bars, Warming up, Albuquerque documentary, Goat clean up
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque CYFD office building – According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the CYFD building in Albuquerque back in December for a sexual abuse call. The police report said a staff member found a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old foster […]
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
newsfromthestates.com
N.M. prison officials seek funding for hundreds of vacant guard positions
Prison populations in New Mexico dropped nearly every month for more than three years, but that decrease has been slowing. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) A panel of House lawmakers on Tuesday honored a request by the head of the state prison system and the governor to keep paying for hundreds of guard positions that have sat empty for years, against the recommendation of their own analysts.
State Republicans want anyone over 18 to be able to carry a gun without permit
One new bill will allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without needing a permit.
Ohio's education department is investigating a White supremacist homeschooling network that shares Nazi-related resources
The Ohio Department of Education is investigating an online homeschooling network after reports of parents sharing messages of White supremacy as educational resources, according to a state education official with knowledge of the review.
KRQE News 13
Feds say New Mexicans fueling gun crimes with straw purchases
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How are convicted criminals and even violent kids getting their hands on guns? Oftentimes, the guns are stolen; but the majority of the time, federal law enforcement says qualified New Mexicans are buying guns for people who shouldn’t have them. Local, state and federal police are working to track down these so-called straw purchases, but the crime can be tough to catch and even harder to prove.
Transport officer sentenced to 2 years for violating prisoner rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former prisoner transport officer that violated prison rights will spend two years in prison. Anthony Buntyn, 55, was the supervisor of a transport that stopped in New Mexico back in March 2017. He was accused of keeping prisoners in small cages with the heat intentionally turned up and denied water and […]
Foster child allegedly molested at Albuquerque Children, Youth, Families Department office building
"They would treat us like inmates in a prison."
FBI searches for new information after Avery Whiteskunk's body found in 2004
The FBI is asking for help solving a murder case that dates back nearly 20 years. Avery Whiteskunk was reported missing Jan. 31, 2004.That March, Whiteskunk's body was found on the northern edge of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe's Reservation. The reservation is in southwest Colorado, southeast Utah and northwest New Mexico. The FBI is offering $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the 61-year-old's murderer.
No license plate in Albuquerque? Prepare for a police crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s largest police department says it’s ready to crack down on a longtime problem highlighted by many Albuquerque drivers: cars without license plates. Starting next week, Albuquerque Police says teams of officers will begin focusing on the widespread issue through citywide patrols. APD Chief Harold Medina highlighted the initiative in a […]
Courthouse News Service
New Mexico judge censured
SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Supreme Court approved the discipline of Mary Rosner, a judge who declined to recuse herself from a family custody hearing that had been reported in the Las Cruces Sun-News due to a controversy over an allegedly unqualified court-appointed parenting coordinator. Rosner could not have remained impartial because she believed the lawyer of the father in the case had been used as a source in the article.
VIDEO: Man who escaped custody caught and released again
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been in and out of jail again and again for stolen cars. In one case, he simply let himself out of a state police holding cell, escaping in handcuffs. Now, as KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Gabrielle Burkhart found, this repeat offender is back in trouble and back out on the […]
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 11