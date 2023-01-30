SANTA FE, NM. - A bill that would close a loophole in the state's anti-discrimination laws, which currently allow for discrimination against the LGBTQ community, is scheduled for debate in the New Mexico State Legislature. The goal of House Bill 207 is to make it illegal for public agencies and contractors to treat people differently because of their gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The state has had a strong anti-discrimination law for a long time, but it does not explicitly protect the LGBTQ community.

22 HOURS AGO