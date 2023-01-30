ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Donna Barlow
3d ago

Gee, where in the world did he get the idea he lost because of, "election fraud"? Could he have lost because the majority of voters wanted someone else? Oh, no, that couldn't possibly be true. MUST be fraud. I'd laugh, but there's nothing cute about a sore loser getting his gun and shooting up a neighborhood. May he NEVER be allowed to run for any government position again.

RICK TIBBETTS
3d ago

That was a whole lot of luck and darn good police work. Now let's see if the judge will keep him behind bars or let him walk until trial.

Joe Daniel
3d ago

The Trump effect! It's the go plan for any trumplican, I hope the Republicans are proud of what they've done. Why is it only trumplicans that claim fraud?

