A hilarious new TikTok is going viral for imagining what it would look like if our grandkids one day found photos of us taken during our “wild” youth. The clip is an edited version of a scene from Disney’s 2017 animated film Coco. In it, the character Miguel is overcome with emotion when he finds the missing piece of a black-and-white photograph. When he puts the torn piece back in place, he sees an image of his grandparents together in happier times, which instantly brings tears to his eyes.

9 HOURS AGO