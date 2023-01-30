ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TikTok filter reveals mom was wrong about daughter’s eye color her entire life

A woman named Abi is finally feeling vindicated after years of being at odds with her mom over her eye color. In a recent TikTok, she explains that her eyes have always been two very distinct colors. But her mom insisted that she couldn’t really tell people because “they’re not that cool, and they’re not that different.”
TikToker’s idea for child-free suburbs gets split reactions: ‘I know I’m evil’

One woman’s TikTok is going viral this week after she shared what she thought was a genius modification to the typical suburb setup. “I would like to know when somebody’s planning on opening an adult’s-only suburb where everything in it is only for adults,” the woman asked in her TikTok. “Because I’m so sick of going places and kids are just everywhere screaming and I just have to put up with it.”
Influencer shares a creative meal prep hack

Meal prepping food for the week can be a tiresome experience, but this TikTok influencer may have just cracked the code to make it the easiest thing you’ll do. Instead of going to the store, cooking all your food and putting it away in fresh Tupperware, she ordered out. Yup. That’s it.
If you don’t have a disco ball in your bedroom, what are you even doing?

Decorating a bedroom can be the hardest part...
Man has to physically stop fellow passenger from opening his window mid-flight

There are some unspoken airplane etiquette rules, among the most debated is over who actually “owns” the airplane window that’s situated between two seats. The debate was sparked once again on Jan. 11, when TikTok user Eric Goldie (@ericgoldie) shared a short clip of an awkward interaction with a fellow passenger. It actually came in response to another TikToker’s comment, who first discussed a similar scenario they had experienced.
This $5 cream blush stick is about to become your new favorite makeup staple

If you're into a minimal makeup look, your...
These sleek boots will keep you warm and stylish on a budget

Season after season, knee-high riding boots strut their...
TikToker jokingly predicts how future grandkids will react to our current photos

A hilarious new TikTok is going viral for imagining what it would look like if our grandkids one day found photos of us taken during our “wild” youth. The clip is an edited version of a scene from Disney’s 2017 animated film Coco. In it, the character Miguel is overcome with emotion when he finds the missing piece of a black-and-white photograph. When he puts the torn piece back in place, he sees an image of his grandparents together in happier times, which instantly brings tears to his eyes.
Discover collectibles by your favorite brands from trading cards to apparel

There’s no better way to honor your favorite video game or character than with a collectible. From figurines to trading cards and wearable merch, there’s no shortage of gaming swag. But with so much to choose from, it can be hard to know where to press start on your gaming collectibles journey. Luckily, on this episode of Game On, host DJ Steph sits down with Jasmine James aka Cutie Pie Sensei (@CutiePieSensei), a cosplayer and founder of sustainable cosplay swimwear brand, Fira X Wear, who shares her favorite gaming merch go-tos.
Social media is seriously weirded out by Snapchat’s ‘creepy’ new commercial

Over the weekend, Snapchat released a bold new commercial to get people talking. The only problem? It seems to have gotten them talking for all the wrong reasons. In the 60-second clip posted on Twitter on Jan. 27, Snapchat poses an interesting question: “What if our eyes could see more?” Then, it directs viewers to open their Snapchat app and use the camera to start “exploring the unseen world” around them.

