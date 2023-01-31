Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO