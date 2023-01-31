ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, VA

Mother Jones

Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
NBC12

Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Market 5 Among Big Projects On Deck For Charles City In 2023

CHARLES CITY-One of the biggest projects for Charles City County coming up in 2023 is the new Market 5 along Route 5 not far from James City County. The project is described as “an eclectic public engagement and flexible retail space off John Tyler Memorial Highway and adjacent to the Capital Trail,” according to Rhonda L. Russell, the county’s assistant county administrator and community development director.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools

A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanokestar.com

Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life

Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
RICHMOND, VA

