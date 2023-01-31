Read full article on original website
Richmond Black History Museum unveils new exhibit to celebrate 40 year anniversary'sCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
Five Richmond Public Schools proposed to be closedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Tracking weapons found at area schools; how schools can improve security
A teacher shot, a student stabbed, and loaded guns taken into classrooms. All recently made headlines in Virginia, causing safety concerns among parents and school leaders.
‘Alarming and concerning’: Leaders take action after spike in school weapon incidents in Central Virginia
A total of 32 weapons and four guns have been recovered from Henrico schools so far this school year. During the 2021-2022 school year, 87 weapons were recovered from the school district -- including nine guns. Cashwell says the increase in cases over the last two years has made it clear that things need to change.
Who is responsible for this starving dog found in Richmond?
Richmond Animal Care and Control said they need help finding the person or people responsible for a dog who was found nearly starved to death.
Senate committee kills bill giving Petersburg residents chance to vote on casino
The bill, sponsored by Senator Joe Morrisey, would add Petersburg to the list of Virginia cities eligible to host a casino.
Virginia Housing awards $40M grant to Planning District Commissions
According to a press release, The grant program will go towards stimulating regional affordable housing initiatives and to date has brought over 250 apartment and single-family homes to communities across Virginia.
Owners reveal plans for Alamo BBQ and Frontier restaurants in Richmond
A longtime Church Hill barbecue joint has pressed pause while its owners look to expand the building and restart their second restaurant nearby.
Richmond leader responds to proposal to shut down five schools
A Richmond community leader is speaking out after a Richmond school board member proposed shutting down five schools.
As COVID-19 emergency relief ends in May, people say they still need help
NORFOLK, Va. — People who run organizations across Hampton Roads are bracing their budgets for the end of COVID-19 emergency declarations. President Joe Biden announced the national emergency will end in May. This means the extra federal relief funds to help people during the pandemic will either change or get cut completely.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NBC12
Jackson Ward homeowner told to remove mural from side of house
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a neighborhood already rife with graffiti, one mural is now catching the attention of Richmond City Hall. Joshua Shaheen owns the home where the mural is on Monroe Street in Jackson Ward. “It brings some color, some life, to again this dingy alleyway. It covers...
peninsulachronicle.com
Market 5 Among Big Projects On Deck For Charles City In 2023
CHARLES CITY-One of the biggest projects for Charles City County coming up in 2023 is the new Market 5 along Route 5 not far from James City County. The project is described as “an eclectic public engagement and flexible retail space off John Tyler Memorial Highway and adjacent to the Capital Trail,” according to Rhonda L. Russell, the county’s assistant county administrator and community development director.
sungazette.news
Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools
A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
theroanokestar.com
Gov. Youngkin Makes History Among Spirited Crowd At March For Life
Capitol Square and surrounding streets in Downtown Richmond were the site of the 5th Annual March for Life on February 1. Reflecting a new political landscape, this was the first time this event occurred since the US Supreme Court last June struck-down the 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion. As explained here, the high court’s action returned the abortion issue to the voters of each state and their elected officials. Event organizers claim some 3,000-4,000 supporters attended. There were no reports of pro-abortion protestors or hecklers present.
Former Portsmouth employee sues city, claims former city manager tried to bribe her
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Another former city employee is suing the City of Portsmouth, claiming that her boss at the time, now-former City Manager Tonya Chapman, tried to bribe her to resign. Sunshine Swinson was hired as deputy city manager in late 2022 but was fired less than a month...
Sheriff bans Joe Morrissey from Henrico jail over an incident with children
Joe Morrissey has been banned from the Henrico jail facilities for 90 days after an incident involving his children, according to Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory.
Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood remembered as 'helpful, uplifting'
Police have identified the man killed early Thursday morning in Chesterfield as 24-year-old Jonathan O. Starks.
Sister searches for killer months after deadly double shooting in Hopewell
In June 2022, a man and a woman were shot to death inside a vehicle in Hopewell. Now, the woman's sister is making an urgent plea to see the killer brought to justice.
Richneck parent sounded alarm prior to shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine a light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues.
