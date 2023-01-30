ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Five Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycbvs_0kWqWkTF00

Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships.

"Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!! #Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter.

Carla De Leon from Coachella Valley High, who was accepted to Brown, and Priscila Marquez from Cathedral City High, who was admitted to California Institute of Technology.

Do you have any plans to return back to the valley once you earn your degree?

Marquez: Yes, I have plans of returning back to the valley because this is where it all started. And like my dad said, it's important to know where you came from. And this is all I know, the valley. I really want to come back in order to give more to the community. I want to be able to donate some of the proceeds I make and like either technology and/or my makeup interest, and give back that money to low-income schools that I came from like, such as C.C.H.S. or Nellie Coffman. I want to give back to the schools that I came from, because those schools helped me a lot, especially with the educators that I had. And like everyone, that helps me.

De Leon: I want to study public policy, and I want to become an immigration lawyer. So after four years, I could go to law school and then come back to the valley and serve here. I think that growing up here, like, especially here, it's an immigrant community, and I've seen firsthand how that has affected families like my friends. And I think it's unfair, you know, and someone has to do something about it. And me, given this opportunity, like, I have to do something.

If you want to donate to Carla De Leon's trip to Brown so she can visit, go to her Go Fund Me account.

If you have a student in high school, the time is now to start looking into the process of applying to college. The Common Application website gives you step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and apply to college.

The post Five Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

988 California Tribal Summit hosted by Didi Hirsch in the Cabazon

The summit will bring awareness to suicide, suicide prevention, and mental health. "Suicide disproportionately affects American Indians and Alaskan Natives; we have the highest rate of suicide," says Charles Martin, Tribal Chairman of Morongo Band of Mission Indians. "Among migration, both racial and ethnic groups in the United States. These rates have steadily increased over the The post 988 California Tribal Summit hosted by Didi Hirsch in the Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Dozens of local non-profits gather for the launch of Coachella Valley Giving Day

FirstBank and Desert Community Foundation officially launched Coachella Valley Giving Day at an event held inside Acrisure Arena. Representatives from roughly 100 local non-profit organizations were in attendance, and heard speeches from a number of speakers who highlighted the initiative to raise funds for non-profits in the Coachella Valley on March 1st. On that date, The post Dozens of local non-profits gather for the launch of Coachella Valley Giving Day appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desi Foundation Run/Walk 4 Kids aiming to raise $50,000

The Coachella Valley nonprofit called Desi Foundation is hoping to raise funds to be able to continue helping families who have children with cancer. This is the 5th year the foundation is hosting the 5k run/walk at Rancho Mirage Community Park. Registration starts at 7 a.m. and the 5k starts at 8 a.m. There will The post Desi Foundation Run/Walk 4 Kids aiming to raise $50,000 appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not

The I-Team is going in-depth to show how some local cities are doing more than others right now to address our housing crunch by building more affordable and other housing units. Housing demand is surging around the Coachella Valley and elsewhere throughout the state as people struggle to find a place where they can simply afford to live. LaDawn Brister, Palm The post I-Team In-Depth reveals who’s building local affordable housing and who’s not appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools, state public health officials said Friday, reversing a state policy first announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2021. The nation’s most populous state plans to formally end its coronavirus emergency order on Feb. 28, ending some of Newsom’s authority to quickly alter The post California won’t require COVID vaccine to attend schools appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California School District in Turmoil Over Racist Instagram Post

A California school district is scrambling to find solutions after a racist, student-created social media post that mocked Black History Month and featured images of their Black principal and classmates did the rounds this week.In a press release late Wednesday afternoon, the Dixon Unified School District issued a lengthy letter on its website detailing the incident.“The nature of the post is racially offensive,” the note read.According to the statement, earlier that day, a parent of a student at John Knight Middle School discovered and reported an “inappropriate” social media post to school officials. In the letter, district officials said they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city

The Palm Springs Sister City Committee will welcome an official delegation from its first “Twinned City,” San Miguel de Allende to Palm Springs from Feb. 6 through Feb 9. A signing ceremony will take place February 8, at 10 am at Palm Springs City Hall. The Committee has operated for only 14 months and with The post Palm Springs to welcome San Miguel de Allende as its new sister city appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February

February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Month Committee has planned numerous fun and educational events throughout the whole month. Check out the list of events: Black History Month Kick-Off & Opening Reception, featuring the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill Team and Drum Squad. A Free Thursday event. Thursday, The post Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire transit project gets state funding

$2.5 billion in state funding was approved for a dozen transit projects around California. $19 million will go to the San Bernardino County Transit Authority for the West Valley Bus Rapid Transit and Zero Emission Bus Initiative. The initiative will introduce a new 19 mile transit system. The system will...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project

A $5.5 million county project to fix and beautify Highway 111 and Oasis Street in downtown Indio has been completed right before the return of the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival in February. A ribbon cutting was in Indio at 82-503 Highway 111. Various officials spoke and applauded the work that many people The post Local officials celebrate the completion of Indio Roadwork project appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Food, music & tequila! Kicking off the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival in Cathedral City

Cathedral City kicked off its first night of the 7th Annual “Taste of Jalisco” Festival. Food, music, shopping and of course, tequila! "Tequila, Jalisco Mexico is our sister city started in 1996. So this is the 26th year of that partnership and we're really excited to celebrate that culture and bring out so many people The post Food, music & tequila! Kicking off the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival hosts Angel Night to honor its sponsors

The 9th Annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival kicked off its first night by honoring its sponsors. The sold out 3-day event begins Wednesday. After a years long pause due to the pandemic, the city says they’re excited to welcome it back. The festival welcomed more than 600 people on Angel Night, a time to honor The post Rancho Mirage Writers Festival hosts Angel Night to honor its sponsors appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County officials give all clear after 2 Menifee schools go on lockdown

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two schools in Menifee were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after police received reports of the same "suspicious person" on both campuses. According to the Menifee Police Department, Santa Rosa Academy was placed on lockdown around noon as officers cleared the campus building by building out of an abundance of caution.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local event will honor those lost to COVID-19

People who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 are invited to partake in a remembrance event at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert on Saturday, Feb. 4. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say that the purpose of this event is to provide a platform, "...for those who would like to express how The post Local event will honor those lost to COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy