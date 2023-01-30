Five Coachella Valley students receive full-ride scholarships to top universities

Riverside County congratulated five Coachella Valley students who were accepted to prestigious Universities with full-ride scholarships.

"Congrats Divan @LQBlackhawks, Emiliano & Emma Palm Desert High @DesertSandsUSD, Carla Coachella Valley High @CVUnified, and Priscila Cathedral City High @PSUSD!! #Classof2023," posted by Riverside County Office of Education on Twitter.

Carla De Leon from Coachella Valley High, who was accepted to Brown, and Priscila Marquez from Cathedral City High, who was admitted to California Institute of Technology.

Do you have any plans to return back to the valley once you earn your degree?

Marquez: Yes, I have plans of returning back to the valley because this is where it all started. And like my dad said, it's important to know where you came from. And this is all I know, the valley. I really want to come back in order to give more to the community. I want to be able to donate some of the proceeds I make and like either technology and/or my makeup interest, and give back that money to low-income schools that I came from like, such as C.C.H.S. or Nellie Coffman. I want to give back to the schools that I came from, because those schools helped me a lot, especially with the educators that I had. And like everyone, that helps me.

De Leon: I want to study public policy, and I want to become an immigration lawyer. So after four years, I could go to law school and then come back to the valley and serve here. I think that growing up here, like, especially here, it's an immigrant community, and I've seen firsthand how that has affected families like my friends. And I think it's unfair, you know, and someone has to do something about it. And me, given this opportunity, like, I have to do something.

If you want to donate to Carla De Leon's trip to Brown so she can visit, go to her Go Fund Me account.

If you have a student in high school, the time is now to start looking into the process of applying to college. The Common Application website gives you step-by-step instructions on how to prepare and apply to college.

