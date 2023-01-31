The life and legacy of the first Black American to serve in Missouri’s General Assembly will be the focus of a presentation in Jefferson City this week. In 1920, Walthall Moore was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives as a Republican. The administrator of the Missouri Legislative Library, Nathan Elwood, plans to discuss Moore’s career and legacy with a talk entitled, “A Party Man: Walthall Moore and the Fall of Black Republicans in Missouri.” The talk will take place at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site as part of the Landing After Hours Series.

