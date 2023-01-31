Read full article on original website
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
Life of first Black lawmaker to serve in Missouri General Assembly to be discussed
The life and legacy of the first Black American to serve in Missouri’s General Assembly will be the focus of a presentation in Jefferson City this week. In 1920, Walthall Moore was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives as a Republican. The administrator of the Missouri Legislative Library, Nathan Elwood, plans to discuss Moore’s career and legacy with a talk entitled, “A Party Man: Walthall Moore and the Fall of Black Republicans in Missouri.” The talk will take place at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site as part of the Landing After Hours Series.
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement
An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated
Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey put pressure Tuesday on school boards to adopt resolutions banning drag performances where students are present. The post Missouri AG pressures schools to ban drag performances appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City police say school threat was not local
Jefferson City police say a reported threat against Thomas Jefferson Middle School reported Wednesday originated elsewhere and targeted a different school district. The post Jefferson City police say school threat was not local appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
It's time to end the 'spiral of misunderstanding' about Columbia's diversity breakfast
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around. About opinions in the Missourian:...
Columbia Public Schools Issues Apology for Some Aspects of the Drag Show Controversy
The Columbia Public Schools Superintendent has written a letter to families apologizing to parents frustrated about the level of communication regarding last month’s diversity breakfast that included three drag queens who performed before students. The event, which was organized by the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs, has been blasted...
Dozens of employees with City of Columbia protest outside City Hall
Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.
Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon
An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police reopen murder investigation into woman’s 1994 death
Police are reopening a Columbia murder investigation that dates back nearly three decades. The post Columbia police reopen murder investigation into woman’s 1994 death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Search continues for suspect accused of setting deadly apartment fire in Mexico
The search continues for an Audrain County man, accused of setting a fatal apartment fire in Mexico. On Friday, Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of first-degree arson. Authorities say Spears set two fires, last month. One, in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge, killed Spear’s mother, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. That fire also destroyed nine units in the apartment building.
