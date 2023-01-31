ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Life of first Black lawmaker to serve in Missouri General Assembly to be discussed

The life and legacy of the first Black American to serve in Missouri’s General Assembly will be the focus of a presentation in Jefferson City this week. In 1920, Walthall Moore was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives as a Republican. The administrator of the Missouri Legislative Library, Nathan Elwood, plans to discuss Moore’s career and legacy with a talk entitled, “A Party Man: Walthall Moore and the Fall of Black Republicans in Missouri.” The talk will take place at the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site as part of the Landing After Hours Series.
Trial to begin this summer for well-known Columbia businesswoman indicted for embezzlement

An August jury trial has been scheduled for an award-winning mid-Missouri businesswoman indicted for an alleged $1.5 million embezzlement and fraud scheme. A federal grand jury indicted 62-year-old Kathryn “Kat” Cunningham of Rocheport in early January on 38 counts, for allegedly using her payroll services company in the scheme. She’s the former chief executive officer and owner of Columbia-based Moresource Incorporated. Moresource closed in 2020.
Unfounded threat against Columbia high school investigated

Another unfounded threat surfaces against a mid-Missouri school, this time in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department says it received information from a source outside Missouri this morning about a possible school threat involving the initials RBHS, which could stand for Rock Bridge High School. Out of an abundance of caution, police worked with the Columbia Public Schools security staff to investigate the threat.
Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Holts Summit man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Jan. 3 in relation to a 2021 robbery in Jefferson City. Tyler Steven Mitchell Williams pleaded guilty in federal court on April 12, 2022 for brandishing a gun. In addition to the eight-year sentence, he was ordered to have The post Holts Summit man sentenced for 2021 Jefferson City robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two mobile homes burned down in a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. "Upon arrival, we've seen two trailers fully engulfed, threatening the one to the south and one to the north," Boone County Fire District Battalion Chief Clint Walker said. "The fire The post Two mobile homes burn down in southeast Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Dozens of employees with City of Columbia protest outside City Hall

Dozens of employees with the City of Columbia protest outside City Hall, asking for better wages and benefits. The protest, which took place Monday night, was organized by the Laborer’s International Union of North America and Missouri Jobs with Justice. The Local 955 affiliate of LiUNA represents bus drivers, solid waste workers, mechanics, and other city employees. The union’s contract expires this year, and members are asking for an increase in pay and better benefits.
Friend remembers 1994 homicide victim as Columbia police reopen case

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia "Ginger" Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. She was found with a plastic bag wrapped around her head.
Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man and a Callaway County man were sentenced in federal court Wednesday for their roles to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a press release. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, Bradley Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 The post Two Mid-Mo men sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ATV rider life-flighted to Columbia after crashing in Macon

An all-terrain vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon hospitalized a Macon resident. Forty-two-year-old Christopher Maloney received serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. Maloney was ejected when the four-wheeler struck a ditch and overturned on top of him. The report indicates he was not using any safety equipment.
One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Search continues for suspect accused of setting deadly apartment fire in Mexico

The search continues for an Audrain County man, accused of setting a fatal apartment fire in Mexico. On Friday, Brandon Spears, 43, of Mexico, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and two counts of first-degree arson. Authorities say Spears set two fires, last month. One, in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge, killed Spear’s mother, 60-year-old Ruth Ann Stuart. That fire also destroyed nine units in the apartment building.
