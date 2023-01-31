ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 54, Springbrook 43

Baltimore Poly 66, Dunbar 60

Bethesda 55, Northwood 39

Bishop Ireton, Va. 65, St. Mary’s Ryken 55

Calvert Hall College 52, Loyola 47

Damascus 72, Northwest - Mtg 56

Dundalk 58, Owings Mills 48

Eastern Tech 53, Harford Tech 51

Fort Hill 74, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 35

Gaithersburg 51, Magruder 45

Glenelg 64, Marriotts Ridge 62

John F. Kennedy 79, Montgomery Blair 71

Keyser, W.Va. 70, Bishop Walsh 55

Long Reach 60, Atholton 54

Quince Orchard 56, Watkins Mill 29

Reservoir 62, Hammond 59

River Hill 74, Howard 67

Salisbury 88, North Dorchester 69

Sherwood 68, Walt Whitman 58

St. John’s Catholic Prep 51, Gerstell Academy 48

Stephen Decatur 84, Pocomoke 55

Wilde Lake 86, Mt. Hebron 51

Winston Churchill 86, Blake 71

Wootton 68, Wheaton 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
ALBURGH, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy