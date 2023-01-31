Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Christian 40, Atlantic Tech 17
Bard 44, People’s Prep 5
Barnegat 53, Central Regional 34
Becton 55, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 20
Bernards 51, Johnson 50
Bogota 37, New Milford 34
Butler 31, Hawthorne 19
Camden Catholic 52, Lenape 42
Carteret 59, Mother Seton 21
Cedar Creek 58, Oakcrest 12
Cedar Grove 39, Montclair 19
Cresskill 45, Bergen Charter 7
Delran 60, Burlington Township 41
Donovan Catholic 40, Monmouth 33
Dover 28, Roselle Park 20
Dunellen 44, Wardlaw-Hartridge 16
Dwight-Englewood 69, Ridgefield 10
East Brunswick 64, Edison 59
Elizabeth 49, Lincoln 19
Elmwood Park 50, Manchester Regional 15
Emerson 48, Midland Park 13
Ferris 53, University Charter 10
Gateway 54, Salem 33
Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Pingry 45
Glassboro 39, Overbrook 31
Glen Rock 44, Ramsey 35
Governor Livingston 49, Rahway 44
Haddon Heights 54, Pennsville Memorial 29
Hillsborough 82, Bound Brook 69
Holy Cross Prep 54, Pemberton 32
Jackson Memorial 56, Brick Memorial 29
Kearny 67, Hillside 37
Keyport 47, Asbury Park 6
Leonia 45, Palisades Park 14
Linden 37, Sayreville 25
Lyndhurst 36, Weehawken 26
Manalapan 47, Matawan 18
Manchester 35, Pinelands Regional 22
Maple Shade 40, Riverside 20
Metuchen 46, New Brunswick 16
Millville 58, Cape May Tech 22
Morristown-Beard 39, St. Elizabeth 31
New Egypt 37, Bordentown 24
New Providence 67, Pope John XXIII 47
Newark Collegiate 61, Academy for Urban Leadership 3
North Warren 35, Whippany Park 30
Nutley 43, Hoboken 25
Our Lady of Mercy 61, Triton 28
Palmyra 47, Northern Burlington 34
Paramus 49, West Milford 30
Park Ridge 45, Waldwick 30
Passaic Charter 40, Belleville 24
Paterson Kennedy 55, Barringer 8
Pennsauken 51, Florence 27
Perth Amboy Tech 56, Piscataway Tech 30
Plainfield 57, Perth Amboy 33
Pompton Lakes 37, Eastern Christian 29
Randolph 52, Roxbury 31
Ranney 56, Calvary Christian 24
Roselle Catholic 74, Roselle 39
Rutherford 41, Harrison 7
Saddle Brook 41, Garfield 32
Schalick 36, Gloucester Tech 34
Secaucus 71, North Arlington 18
Shawnee 51, Hightstown 31
Snyder 37, BelovED Charter 26
Somerville 36, Union 22
South Plainfield 53, Montgomery 26
South River 48, Somerset Tech 35
St. Joseph-Hammonton 56, LEAP Academy 36
Sussex Tech 27, Arts 4
Timothy Christian 49, South Amboy 44
Toms River East 46, Toms River South 45
Toms River North 41, Southern 27
Trinity Hall 59, Rumson-Fair Haven 55
Veritas Christian Academy 60, American Christian 30
Verona 48, Montclair Kimberley 18
West Morris 41, North Star Academy 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0