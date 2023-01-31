ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Christian 40, Atlantic Tech 17

Bard 44, People’s Prep 5

Barnegat 53, Central Regional 34

Becton 55, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 20

Bernards 51, Johnson 50

Bogota 37, New Milford 34

Butler 31, Hawthorne 19

Camden Catholic 52, Lenape 42

Carteret 59, Mother Seton 21

Cedar Creek 58, Oakcrest 12

Cedar Grove 39, Montclair 19

Cresskill 45, Bergen Charter 7

Delran 60, Burlington Township 41

Donovan Catholic 40, Monmouth 33

Dover 28, Roselle Park 20

Dunellen 44, Wardlaw-Hartridge 16

Dwight-Englewood 69, Ridgefield 10

East Brunswick 64, Edison 59

Elizabeth 49, Lincoln 19

Elmwood Park 50, Manchester Regional 15

Emerson 48, Midland Park 13

Ferris 53, University Charter 10

Gateway 54, Salem 33

Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Pingry 45

Glassboro 39, Overbrook 31

Glen Rock 44, Ramsey 35

Governor Livingston 49, Rahway 44

Haddon Heights 54, Pennsville Memorial 29

Hillsborough 82, Bound Brook 69

Holy Cross Prep 54, Pemberton 32

Jackson Memorial 56, Brick Memorial 29

Kearny 67, Hillside 37

Keyport 47, Asbury Park 6

Leonia 45, Palisades Park 14

Linden 37, Sayreville 25

Lyndhurst 36, Weehawken 26

Manalapan 47, Matawan 18

Manchester 35, Pinelands Regional 22

Maple Shade 40, Riverside 20

Metuchen 46, New Brunswick 16

Millville 58, Cape May Tech 22

Morristown-Beard 39, St. Elizabeth 31

New Egypt 37, Bordentown 24

New Providence 67, Pope John XXIII 47

Newark Collegiate 61, Academy for Urban Leadership 3

North Warren 35, Whippany Park 30

Nutley 43, Hoboken 25

Our Lady of Mercy 61, Triton 28

Palmyra 47, Northern Burlington 34

Paramus 49, West Milford 30

Park Ridge 45, Waldwick 30

Passaic Charter 40, Belleville 24

Paterson Kennedy 55, Barringer 8

Pennsauken 51, Florence 27

Perth Amboy Tech 56, Piscataway Tech 30

Plainfield 57, Perth Amboy 33

Pompton Lakes 37, Eastern Christian 29

Randolph 52, Roxbury 31

Ranney 56, Calvary Christian 24

Roselle Catholic 74, Roselle 39

Rutherford 41, Harrison 7

Saddle Brook 41, Garfield 32

Schalick 36, Gloucester Tech 34

Secaucus 71, North Arlington 18

Shawnee 51, Hightstown 31

Snyder 37, BelovED Charter 26

Somerville 36, Union 22

South Plainfield 53, Montgomery 26

South River 48, Somerset Tech 35

St. Joseph-Hammonton 56, LEAP Academy 36

Sussex Tech 27, Arts 4

Timothy Christian 49, South Amboy 44

Toms River East 46, Toms River South 45

Toms River North 41, Southern 27

Trinity Hall 59, Rumson-Fair Haven 55

Veritas Christian Academy 60, American Christian 30

Verona 48, Montclair Kimberley 18

West Morris 41, North Star Academy 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

