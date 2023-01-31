Read full article on original website
pharmacytimes.com
State Pharmacy Associations Tackle Pharmacist Vaccination Abilities, Provider Status
Anthony Pudlo, PharmD, MBA, executive director of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association, discussed his presentation at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) 2023 Regional Chain conference. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Anthony Pudlo, PharmD, MBA, executive director of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association, discussed his presentation at the National...
Pharmacies cutting hours amid staff shortages
Starting this spring, routine visits to pick up medicine at the pharmacy after work might require more advance planning than usual. Officials from major pharmacy chains say staffing problems at pharmacies are the culprit. They are facing a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacy assistants, and some are making changes to hours, closing earlier and attempting to adapt to a dearth of workers.
pharmacytimes.com
Report Outlines Pharmacists’ Essential Role in Vaccinations
IQVIA report states that appropriate reimbursement for all health care professionals who provide immunization services would encourage their ongoing provision of vaccines. A new report from IQVIA outlines the vital role that pharmacists play in vaccinations, particularly during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, legislators made multiple...
legalexaminer.com
Nursing Home Staff Shortages Create Dangers for Residents
Nursing home staffers have an important task. When families move their relatives into nursing homes, they often need more care than they can receive at home. Staffers help clothe, feed, and bathe nursing home residents. They ensure residents take their medication, monitor their vital signs, and keep track of treatment plans. The job is rigorous, and staff members must work long shifts — often for little pay. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing problems that plagued other businesses hit the nursing home industry. More than 400,000 workers left the industry because of burnout and job dissatisfaction. Some places are more affected than others — a 2021 study found that Virginia has a poorer staffing ratio than other states. Virginia state legislators recently introduced a bill that would create staffing requirements for certified nursing facilities, but the legislation is in its early stages and may not pass.
Scrubs Magazine
22 Nurses Asked to Surrender Their Licenses in Georgia
The nurses who received fraudulent degrees from now-closed accredited nursing schools in Southern Florida are waking up to a brutal reality. The scheme involved the selling of 7,600 fake nursing degrees to individuals looking to become licensed nurses even though they had never been to nursing school. Now federal officials are asking anyone who used these fake diplomas to obtain nursing licenses under false pretenses to give their licenses back.
mcknightshomecare.com
Humana, Cigna net largest Medicare overpayments, report finds
Humana, Cigna and Aetna led a pack of more than 30 Medicare Advantage plans that received overpayments from the government, according to a report in Kaiser Health News. A series of 90 government audits found the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services overpaid the plans approximately $12 million between 2011 and 2013.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
Four major retailers including Walgreens & CVS start closing stores tomorrow – see your area is affected and the dates
BIG retailers are set to start closing stores on January 31 and consumers might be at risk of losing their favorite local store. This will include stores from some well-known chains including CVS and Walgreens. Others will include big grocery stores. Here are the planned store closures that will start...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
Thousands of Florida nursing students got fake diplomas in alleged scheme
Thousands of practicing nurses in the U.S. could potentially be working with bogus academic credentials after federal officials uncovered an alleged scheme at three South Florida nursing schools. The Department of Justice said Wednesday that the schools, now closed, allegedly issued more than 7,600 fake and unearned nursing diplomas. The schools involved in the alleged scheme include Siena College, Palm Beach School of Nursing and Sacred Heart International Institute. The Justice Department has charged more than two dozen people for their alleged involvement, saying they "engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
Takedown of massive nursing diploma fraud scheme spanned 5 states including NY, NJ
The conspiracy involved the distribution of over 7,600 fake nursing diplomas and certificates issued by Florida-based nursing programs, according to officials.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Medicare and Medicaid Expansion Includes Dental Care
Through its Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expanding access to dental care, cancer screening and behavioral healthcare. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to expanding access to vital preventive and treatment services,” notes HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Providing...
biopharmadive.com
Lilly reports fast sales for new diabetes drug
Sales of Eli Lilly’s new diabetes drug Mounjaro grew strongly in the final quarter of 2022, the company reported Thursday, challenging the market position of competing medicines from rival Novo Nordisk. Fourth quarter sales totaled $279 million, bringing the total for 2022 to $483 million following the drug’s June...
Ending the public health emergency means the end of free COVID tests
The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system, as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free. Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth-shattering.…
FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said.
Mississippi podiatrist pleads guilty in million-dollar foot bath scheme to defraud government
A Mississippi man pled guilty for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, 53-year-old Marion Shaun Lund, D.P.M. of Taylor, owned...
Trans physician uses life savings to keep clinic open after insurers deny reimbursements
Tiffany Najberg, a Louisiana doctor who is transgender, said three insurance companies refused to reimburse her since she legally changed her name nearly two years ago. The companies have since come to agreements with her and her Shreveport clinic, UrgentEMS, but not until after she started a petition that has garnered nearly 12,000 signatures and received news media attention about her cause, including inquiries from NBC News.
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
