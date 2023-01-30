ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ

SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
INDIANA STATE
NASDAQ

Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool

Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.

The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in AppFolio (APPF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

1 Dividend Stock to Buy With Incredible Long-Term Potential

Tractor Supply’s net sales and earnings rocketed higher during the fourth quarter. The company pairs a market-matching dividend with high growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

Franklin Resources Cuts Stake in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Fintel reports that Franklin Resources has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.37MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 2.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.49MM shares and 5.10% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ

LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation

On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick Cuts Stake in Sprout Social (SPT)

Fintel reports that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Sprout Social Inc (SPT). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.21MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ

Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Declares $0.44 Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share. At the current...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy