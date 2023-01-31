Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Humane Society of Utah makes adoption plea after shelter fills with dogs
MURRAY — The Humane Society of Utah is asking for help from the community after finding its kennels so full that the group is struggling to take in any more dogs. Barks and howls filled the halls Wednesday, as friendly, furry faces filled every single kennel at the Humane Society's Murray shelter. It wasn't this full last week.
kjzz.com
Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
kjzz.com
Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
millardccp.com
Man, 29, drowns at hot pots
A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah
Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
herrimantelegraph.org
The Hidden Killer
“This reporting is patently false…It invokes fear. …There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest there is a serial killer in Salt Lake City.” SLCPD released this statement regarding Utah Stories’ article about a possible homeless serial killer in Salt Lake City. Many news outlets have published articles on this issue, all alluding to the fact that it is a serial killer at fault. While many believe that is the case, recent research into the deaths of the individuals suggest it is instead the failings of the government and the housing crisis to blame.
Utah Horse therapy program delighted with Dream Team surprise
A Utah woman uses her love for horses to help people with disabilities and those recovering from trauma and the FOX 13 Dream Team stopped by with a special surprise to honor her work.
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
ksl.com
Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts
EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
southwestcontemporary.com
Utah’s New State Flag, To the Disappointment of Some, Won’t Depict the State Fish Wielding the State Firearm
During the Utah state and Salt Lake City flag competitions, residents fall in love with Grant Miller’s dark horse design that’s heavy on clowning state symbols and imagery. SALT LAKE CITY—As Utah’s campaign to select a new state flag nears completion, vexillologists, along with amateur flag artists and...
gastronomicslc.com
Umi Shabu Shabu – an all you can eat extravaganza
All you can eat. Four simple words that have by now either instilled a sense of dread and terror, or perhaps, sent a surge of greedy endorphins rushing. Maybe both, we’re complex people after all. Should your tolerance for all things unlimited skew toward the insatiable – let me introduce you to the new Umi Shabu Shabu. Such are the charms of this relatively new South Salt Lake, even a few die hard never-tongs might be won over too.
Salt Lake area residents experience water issues due to frozen pipes
Public utility companies were inundated with calls Tuesday as many businesses and homeowners woke up to frozen pipes.
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County Heath Dept. to close dozens of swimming pools
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health has announced it will begin closing 163 public swimming that do not meet the state’s interlock safety requirements. Pools without the interlock devices are more likely to expose users to unintentionally...
