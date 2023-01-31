Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ogden middle school teacher used charity donations for personal use, police say
OGDEN — A middle school teacher in the Ogden School District is under investigation accused of committing communications fraud and theft with the school's tax-exempt Sam's Club card. Mount Ogden Junior High School teacher Elizabeth Galbraith was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 11 "when concerns arose about...
Prison ordered for Clinton man who robbed, murdered man walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — Clinton Burrows could talk to anyone. He was never malicious or aggressive. And at the time of his death, he had been living with his mother so he could help care for her. Burrows' sister, Becky Kroger, shared these and other details in a 2nd District courtroom...
Weber County Sheriff's Office will sell off confiscated guns
OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office will soon start selling off some of the guns locked up in evidence after the County Commission just approved the idea. The hope is to free up some space while raising funds that may help buy equipment. The guns are mostly handguns...
4 Layton Christian Academy administrators fired amid accusations of 'massive fraud' operation
LAYTON — Layton Christian Academy officials said they have fired four administrators at the school after receiving information about "financial malfeasance." Greg Miller, head of the school; Karen Miller, an administrator; Jared Miller, secondary education principal; and Lexie Miller, a student life advisor, are members of the same family and were all terminated.
Alcohol suspected in wrong-way I-15 crash that killed driver
NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 early Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
Bairstow scores 20, Utah State defeats New Mexico 84-73
LOGAN, Utah — Sean Bairstow's 20 points helped Utah State defeat New Mexico 84-73 on Wednesday. Bairstow added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 9 from the line. Daniel Akin was 4 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
