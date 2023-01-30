ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The NFL raises the 2023 salary cap over $16 million from 2022

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhoRM_0kWqMccp00

The NFL is raising the league’s salary cap for the 2023 season with a significant boost in what teams can spend for the players in the upcoming year.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the league is raising the cap figure for 2023 to $224.8 million. That’s over $16 million higher than the 2022 figure of $208.2 million. And it’s good news for the Detroit Lions in their quest to retain and add talent.

The Lions previously had just under $2.5 million in free cap room, after deducting anticipated rookie wages and contractual bonuses to players like Kalif Raymond. Now Detroit will have over $17 million to spend, and that’s before the cap carryover from 2022, which is expected to be around $2.4 million, gets factored in.

Currently, the Lions rank 13th in available cap room for 2023 per Over The Cap. Detroit has some flexibility to acquire more by releasing high-priced veterans like Michael Brockers, Halapoulivaati Vaitai or Romeo Okwara.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo’s performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release statement on Josh Sills

The Eagles have released a statement regarding Josh Sills after the undrafted free agent was charged in Ohio with raping a woman in December 2019, prosecutors announced on Wednesday. The incident was immediately reported to the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, and a “detailed investigation” followed, according to a statement from...
OHIO TOWNSHIP, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame All-American from 1966 championship team dies at 77

Sad news to report this Wednesday evening as it’s been announced that former Notre Dame All-American safety Tom Schoen died Monday. He was 77 years old. Schoen starred at Notre Dame from 1965-1967. After starting his college career at quarterback, he switched to the defensive backfield for his final two seasons with the Irish. That paid off in helping Notre Dame to the 1966 national championship and earning All-American honors as a senior in 1967.
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Bills players take in Pro Bowl festivities

While Josh Allen decided not to go, the Bills are still represented at the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. In total, there are six players from the team there this weekend. Festivities began on Thursday with the skills competition, and among those attending were Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Dion Dawkins, Rodger Saffold, and Stefon Diggs.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Footage of the Chiefs' radio call from the AFC Championship's final play was so cool to watch

There’s something about an NFL radio booth that — outside of college football — really can’t be replicated anywhere else. Where a TV broadcast is supposed to present itself as a neutral observer calling the game, the radio broadcast is the complete opposite. The announcers are fans, and they’re just as fired up about wins as the rest of the fanbase.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy