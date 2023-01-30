Read full article on original website
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Overwatch 2 Mythic ‘Amaterasu’ Kiriko skin revealed for Season 3
Overwatch 2 finally confirmed a Mythic skin for Kiriko, coming as part of the Season 3 Premium Battle Pass. Overwatch 2 Season 3 begins on February 7, featuring one new map and Battle Pass, and hero balance changes. The Development team also uploaded a blog post on January 31 detailing big changes coming to the game’s matchmaking rating and ranking system. The devs also finally confirmed Credits are returning to OW2 in Season 3.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
Modern Warfare 2 players slam “all time low” Season 2 multiplayer content
Modern Warfare Season 2 begins on February 15, and a potentially lackluster offering of multiplayer content is worrying fans. Some Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer fans feel neglected over an inferred preferential treatment of Warzone 2. Infinity Ward announced a new resurgence map coming to the battle royale sequel and unveiled wide-sweeping changes in Season 2.
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
MW2 players slam “embarrassing” exclusion of Gunfight in Season 2
Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL reported Gunfight is not returning to MW2 during Season 2 and community members are furious. In early January, a datamine hinted at Gunfight making a triumphant return soon. Modern Warfare 2019 first introduced the 2v2 game mode, and Black Ops: Cold War brought it back for another run.
Dr Disrespect details one major Warzone 2 issue that needs fixing in Season 2
Dr Disrespect has highlighted an issue in Warzone 2 that he believes needs fixing in Season 2 even though no one is really talking about it. It’s fair to say that Dr Disrespect has had a bit of a love-hate relationship with Warzone 2 to this point, as the Two-Time has threatened to quit more times than anyone can count.
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
Wild Rift patch 4.0a notes: Burning bases, inhibitor respawn changes, more
The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.
Cyberpunk 2077 fan joins Trauma Team with amazing MagFest cosplay
For MAGFest 2023, a Cyberpunk 2077 fan wore cosplay inspired by the role-playing game’s in-universe Trauma Team. An emergency response group, Trauma Team International featured in some of the first pieces of content shown for Cyberpunk 2077. The corporation and its workers have also received quite a bit of...
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for new inventory design rollout
Pokemon Go players are pleasantly surprised by the game’s new inventory update, which now sorts items into categories in a grid layout. Any trainer who’s played Pokemon Go for a long time knows that there are plenty of items that get accumulated over time, such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls.
Pokemon Go players furious as Ultra Friend XP is still broken
Pokemon Go players can earn XP by raising friendship levels through daily interactions. However, a bug in the system is plaguing those using the feature, and many players are being shorted their XP. Pokemon Go players are in a constant loop of experience grinding. Whether it is gathering up enough...
Warzone 2 leaks claim popular feature from Caldera & Rebirth Island is returning
Fresh Warzone 2 leaks claim that Redeploy Balloons – which debuted in Caldera and Rebirth Island during Warzone Pacific’s life cycle – will be returning in the battle royale sequel in the near future. In any battle royale, movement and mobility are incredibly important as players look...
Fleta reportedly eyeing OWL return with Shanghai Dragons despite Valorant offers
OWL Player Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun reportedly still has a chance back onto the Shanghai Dragon’s roster despite Valorant offers tempting him to swap games. In a Tweet from esports journalist Arran Spake, last year’s Shanghai Dragon players still have a chance back on the roster, which includes the 2021 OWL MVP DPS player Fleta.
GTA Online patch finally tackles remote hacking exploits on PC
The latest GTA Online patch finally tackles issues related to remote hacking exploits that affect the game’s PC version. Hacking has long impacted Grand Theft Auto Online’s PC community. However, things took a turn for the worst late last year when remote crash and kick exploits became the norm.
DMZ players bash “shameful” MW2 Season 2 paywall content
DMZ players criticized the developers for locking Season 2 content behind a purchase of MW2. On February 2, Infinity Ward released a blog detailing DMZ Season 2 content. A progress wipe resets contraband, key inventory, and Faction missions and mission progress. The new season also features three playable locations: Ashika Island, Building 21, and Al Mazrah.
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
