The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.

2 DAYS AGO