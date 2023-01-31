Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLTX.com
Matt Rhule files lawsuit against Panthers, says team owes him $5 million in severance pay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit with the NFL against the Carolina Panthers seeking about $5 million in offset severance compensation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Rhule was fired as Panthers head coach on...
WLTX.com
Frank Reich lays out his vision for the Carolina Panthers | Locked On Panthers
Frank Reich was formally introduced as head coach on Tuesday afternoon where he laid out his vision for the team's future. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
WLTX.com
LaMelo Ball ejected in Hornets loss to Bulls. Hear what head coach Steve Clifford said postgame. | Locked on Hornets
LaMelo Ball was ejected from the Chicago loss with over a minute left to go after arguing a no-call. Was he right to argue with the refs?
WLTX.com
Bills' Damar Hamlin launches CPR challenge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who started off the year having his life saved after collapsing during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, is now launching a challenge that could help save lives. On Jan. 2, as millions of NFL fans looked on, paramedics performed CPR...
WLTX.com
Gilbert senior guard is a News19 Player of the Week
GILBERT, S.C. — Averaging more than 20 points per game and displaying a relentless spirit on the court, Taylor Spencer has been the catalyst for the Gilbert girls basketball team. But Taylor is also an outstanding student at Gilbert with a grade point average near a 4.0. She also...
Comments / 0