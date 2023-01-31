Read full article on original website
Wild Rift patch 4.0a notes: Burning bases, inhibitor respawn changes, more
The latest Wild Rift patch notes for 4.0a include some massive changes to the late-game and base structures. In a new patch, the Wild Rift team is taking aim at how difficult sieging can be towards the end of the game. But they’re not just content to make the late game easier for the team that’s winning, as big changes to the base will also give opportunities for teams that are losing to sneak a win.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 is letting OW2 players win their own custom in-game cosmetics
Blizzard has just announced a range of exclusive in-game cosmetics Overwatch 2 players can earn during the 2023 Overwatch World Cup, here is how to get them. Following Blizzard’s announcements of the fan-favorite Overwatch World Cup coming back for 2023, they have also announced exclusive in-game cosmetics players can earn during the event.
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
CSGO players let down by February 2 update with no Operations in sight
CSGO players are dissatisfied after another minor update, as a February 2 patch arrived with minimal map tweaks and no new Operations in sight. Valve has just released yet another minor update for CSGO, however, it hasn’t exactly gone down well with the community. The update consists of minor optimization fixes to Anubis, and minor bug fixes to Boyard and Chalice. That’s all there is to the fairly minor patch notes.
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
How big is Warzone 2’s Ashika Island? Resurgence map size vs Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep
Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the size Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island in comparison to prior maps in the Call of Duty battle royale, including the incredibly popular Rebirth Island. Ashika Island is due to arrive in Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 2, which also...
Overwatch 2 taking stricter action against cheaters in groups & abusive chat
The Overwatch team has revealed new measures to stop cheaters and toxic individuals from ruining games in OW2. Overwatch 2’s third season is right around and corner and it’s looking to be one of the biggest updates yet with a new map, ranked changes, skins, and plenty of exciting content.
DMZ players bash “shameful” MW2 Season 2 paywall content
DMZ players criticized the developers for locking Season 2 content behind a purchase of MW2. On February 2, Infinity Ward released a blog detailing DMZ Season 2 content. A progress wipe resets contraband, key inventory, and Faction missions and mission progress. The new season also features three playable locations: Ashika Island, Building 21, and Al Mazrah.
Fleta reportedly eyeing OWL return with Shanghai Dragons despite Valorant offers
OWL Player Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun reportedly still has a chance back onto the Shanghai Dragon’s roster despite Valorant offers tempting him to swap games. In a Tweet from esports journalist Arran Spake, last year’s Shanghai Dragon players still have a chance back on the roster, which includes the 2021 OWL MVP DPS player Fleta.
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player discovers new “Rotom form” in Paldea
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s wacky glitches can lead to some bizarre encounters, including this player who discovered a “new Rotom form” while exploring Paldea. Since launch, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have been riddled with bugs. Character models morphed, rideable Pokemon turned invisible, and players frequently clipped through the map. And in the worst cases, the games would crash.
World of Warcraft Furbolg Reputation Items and Rewards Revealed For Patch 10.0.7
The newest rewards and items for the Furbolg’s reputation in World of Warcraft Dragonflight have been revealed, these items will be available onwards from Patch 10.0.7. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion Dragonflight is well underway, with several new zones, revamped systems, and a whole new race and class.
TSM deny Snip3down playing as emergency sub for rival team at ALGS Playoffs
TSM denied Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona from playing as an emergency substitute for another team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, according to the player. Snip3down was denied the chance to play for a team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs by TSM as the organization locked him down as their own substitute for the tournament. The event has been plagued by visa issues as multiple teams have had to either field substitutes or drop out of the event entirely.
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
Warzone 2 leaks claim popular feature from Caldera & Rebirth Island is returning
Fresh Warzone 2 leaks claim that Redeploy Balloons – which debuted in Caldera and Rebirth Island during Warzone Pacific’s life cycle – will be returning in the battle royale sequel in the near future. In any battle royale, movement and mobility are incredibly important as players look...
How to preload Hogwarts Legacy: Download size, date, platforms
Preloading Hogwarts Legacy allows you to jump into the wizarding world as soon as the game releases, so here’s everything you need to know about downloading Hogwarts Legacy early on PS5, Xbox, and PC. Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to release on February 11 but players who pre-order the Digital...
Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for new inventory design rollout
Pokemon Go players are pleasantly surprised by the game’s new inventory update, which now sorts items into categories in a grid layout. Any trainer who’s played Pokemon Go for a long time knows that there are plenty of items that get accumulated over time, such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls.
tarik confirms Riot won’t shut down Valorant Pro City
Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik has said that Riot Games has no plans to pull the plug on his Valorant Pro City hub and that the initiative might even offer prize money in the future. The Sentinels streamer and content creator set up his private hub for high-level North American players, with built-in MMR and leaderboards, in response to growing concerns about the state of Valorant ranked games, where the rise of crypto throwers has become a hot topic in the scene.
Pokemon are being turned into Ghibli characters by AI and fans are furious
An AI is turning Pokemon into adorable characters that look like they’ve come straight from a Studio Ghibli movie, bringing a new adorable design to the beloved creatures – but not all fans love the nature of the images. It’s well known that the introduction of AI artwork...
