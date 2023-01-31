TSM denied Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona from playing as an emergency substitute for another team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs, according to the player. Snip3down was denied the chance to play for a team at the ALGS Split 1 Playoffs by TSM as the organization locked him down as their own substitute for the tournament. The event has been plagued by visa issues as multiple teams have had to either field substitutes or drop out of the event entirely.

1 DAY AGO