Kailua-kona, HI

bigislandnow.com

Big Island police again ask for help with locating West Hawai‘i boy missing since July 2022

Kamali‘i M.K. Lawelawe has been missing since last summer and police want to know if anyone might know where he is. The Hawai‘i Police Department is renewing its request for the public’s help with locating the 14-year-old Big Island boy, who was previously reported as a runaway. He was last seen at 10:30 p.m. July 3 at his residence in Kealakehe, wearing white shorts, a white aloha print shirt and a small blue backpack.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Puna Missing Persons Investigations Continue

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police are again asking the public for help with several missing persons investigations from the Puna District over the past few years. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is continuing to investigate several missing persons cases, all of whom are from the Puna District and went missing over the past few years.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island firefighters find two vehicles engulfed in flames upon responding to Fern Forest structure fire

Big Island firefighters on Monday responded to a structure fire in Fern Forest in Puna. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, upon arriving just after 1:30 p.m. at the vacant 1,056-square-foot home located near the intersection of Ala Naualani Road and Jungle King Avenue, firefighters discovered an automobile and a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and a carport partially involved in fire, with smoke spreading into the rafters of the home.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

High Turnout for Electronics Recycling Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i’s Recycling Section held its Electronics Recycling Collection Events in Hilo and Kona in December and January, during which the public once again came out in droves to properly dispose of their junk TVs, monitors, computers and printers. These collection events were sponsored by the...
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Judiciary Celebrating 35,000 Free Legal Consultations for Hawaii Residents

Since 2011, individual attorneys, law firms, and professional legal associations have volunteered at Hawaii’s courthouse self-help centers, providing more than 35,000 free legal consultations to people seeking assistance, many of whom could not afford a lawyer. In 2022, the state commemorated the 10-year anniversaries of the Self-Help Centers in the Hilo and Maui courthouses, and the Access to Justice Rooms in the Honolulu District Court and the Ronald T.Y. Moon Judiciary Complex in Kapolei. Volunteer attorneys were honored for their service at special recognition ceremonies celebrating the anniversaries of each center.
HAWAII STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Whale dies with fishing nets, plastic bags in stomach

HONOLULU (AP) — A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris, scientists said Thursday, highlighting the threat to wildlife from the millions of tons of plastic that ends up in oceans every year.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandgazette.com

Police Encourage People to Take Community Satisfaction Survey

Hawai‘i Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz invites members of the public to take the department’s Community Satisfaction Survey, which runs today, February 1, 2023, through 4 p.m. February 28, 2023. The department conducts the survey every two years as part of its national accreditation process. “At the most basic...
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Terrifying moment a boulder crashes into Hawaii home

Home surveillance footage shows a boulder crashing into a home in Palolo Valley, Hawaii, narrowly missing a woman. No injuries were reported, but the boulder caused extensive damage to the home. The residents told local TV station KHNL that they are seeking answers to the cause of the incident. The...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Some appear to be flouting new rules for commercial bike tours on Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - New rules started Wednesday to limit Maui’s famous cycling tours down Haleakala. The law is intended to keep people safe, but tour owners say it threatens their business. Around noon on Wednesday, some cyclists were seen riding down Baldwin Avenue in Makawao toward Paia with an...
hawaiinewsnow.com

See what happened when some homeless Native Hawaiians decided to occupy a housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years living on the beach on the Waianae Coast, 23 homeless Native Hawaiians planned to move Tuesday. They showed up at the Ulu Ke Kukui affordable housing complex in Maili. It’s located on Department of Hawaiian Homelands property. A community group helping the homeless admits they did not get permission to occupy the empty unlocked units.
WAIANAE, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE

