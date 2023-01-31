Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The school board’s policy on inclusion is being misunderstood
I teach my students to seek first to understand and then to be understood. I implore our community to seek the same advice. In the recent demonstrations of hatred and misunderstanding, it’s becoming apparent that the Summit School District board policy on a just and equitable education is becoming misconstrued and misunderstood.
Summit Daily News
Summit School District meeting sees swell of support for LGBTQ+ resolution while others remain opposed
Around 150 people gathered in-person, and more than 120 appeared online, during a Jan. 31 Summit School District meeting to voice support and opposition to a resolution passed by the district’s Board of Education in October that reaffirmed — in part — its commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
Comments / 0