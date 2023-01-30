Wales Native Demands Ryan Reynolds as the New Ambassador in Admiration of His Contribution to Their Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been constantly subjected to criticism for one reason or another. Things have gotten worse for the couple ever since they made history by leaving the royal palace. After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke out against the discrimination they faced, the couple gained a loyal fanbase. This, however, has not spared them of the constantly growing anti-fanbase that they have gained. Even those who wish them well and agree that the British royal family may not be the most unprejudiced family have question marks. Especially towards claims in Prince Harry’s memoir.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO