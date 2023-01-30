ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State most likely making top 2024 offensive lineman’s list

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Although Washington, DC offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has yet to officially trim down his recruiting list, it seems like Ohio State along with Michigan State and Oklahoma are going to make the cut.

Seaton will announce his top schools on his Instagram, but reading into his tweet about it, it seems like those three schools will make it. The big man recently visited Georgia this past weekend and it wouldn’t surprise me to see the defending two-time College Football Playoff champs making his list as well.

The massive offensive lineman stands 6-foot, 5-inches and weights 287-pounds and holds offers from the majority of powerhouse programs from across the country.

There is some versatility to Seaton’s game, he could end up on the interior or as a right tackle. He’s not quite big enough to be a left tackle, but probably could play there if needed. Either way, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye would love to have Seaton wearing the Scarlet and Gray in the near future.

